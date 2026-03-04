BD&J Review Highlights Ongoing Fatal Crash Trends in California Amid Distracted and Impaired Driving Concerns

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatal motor vehicle collisions remain a persistent public safety concern in California, with distracted and impaired driving continuing to be cited as leading contributing factors, according to a review of publicly available traffic safety data by Los Angeles-based law firm BD&J .

State and federal traffic safety agencies have consistently identified distracted driving and driving under the influence as primary contributors to fatal crashes. A 2025 statewide survey found that 71 percent of Californians identified texting while driving as their top roadway safety concern. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also continues to report distraction and alcohol impairment as major causes of traffic fatalities nationwide.

BD&J attorneys report that a significant portion of wrongful death cases handled by the firm involve allegations of distraction, alcohol impairment, or other negligent driving behaviors. While California has implemented legislation and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing roadway risk, fatal collisions remain a measurable issue across densely populated regions.

"What we continue to observe in case patterns is the role that distraction and impairment play in serious and fatal collisions," said Lauren Horwitz, Partner at BD&J. "Vehicle technology has evolved rapidly, but driver attention remains critical to roadway safety."

California's high traffic density, long commuter distances, and sustained population growth contribute to overall exposure risk. According to statewide traffic safety reports, alcohol-impaired driving and mobile device use remain recurring enforcement priorities.

"Drivers have a legal duty to operate vehicles safely," added Shawn McCann, Partner at BD&J. "Reducing preventable risk factors such as distracted and impaired driving is central to lowering fatal crash rates."

BD&J periodically reviews publicly available traffic safety data and monitors litigation trends involving fatal and catastrophic motor vehicle collisions across California.

