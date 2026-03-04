EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - March 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company") today announced that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing a material change in its business direction and corporate strategy. A copy of the Company's Form 8-K is available for review on the SEC's EDGAR database at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1840439/000119312526068375/d95198d8k.htm Investors and interested parties are encouraged to read the Form 8-K in its entirety. Strategic Transition to AI-Enabled Healthcare Technology As disclosed in the Form 8-K, the Company has transitioned from its prior business focus and intends to pursue operations as a development-stage artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare technology company, with an initial focus on Latin America and other emerging markets. The Company's anticipated areas of focus include: Development of AI-driven healthcare software platforms

Telehealth and remote patient monitoring technologies

Clinical data analytics and interoperability systems

Healthcare workflow and administrative automation solutions

Strategic acquisitions and partnerships within the healthcare technology sector The Company remains in the development stage of this strategic transition and is actively implementing its new plan of operations. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its new business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, enter into definitive agreements, or generate revenues. Planned Corporate Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change In connection with its revised strategic direction, the Company intends to change its corporate name to LataMed AI Corp. The proposed name change is expected to be effected through the filing of Articles of Amendment with the State of Nevada and is subject to required corporate approvals. In addition, the Company intends to submit a Company Related Action Notification Form and supporting documentation to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), pursuant to Rule 6490 and related FINRA procedures, requesting review and processing of both the corporate name change and a corresponding ticker symbol change. The filing of Articles of Amendment and submission to FINRA are procedural steps in the corporate action process. Neither the corporate name change for marketplace purposes nor any ticker symbol change will become effective until FINRA has completed its review and announces the effective date of the corporate action. There can be no assurance regarding the timing of FINRA's review or that FINRA will approve the requested corporate action. The Company will issue a subsequent press release upon confirmation of the effective date assigned by FINRA. Reporting and Corporate Communications The Company intends to continue meeting its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will provide updated disclosures through filings with the SEC and through OTC Markets Group, as applicable. The Company is in the process of developing a new corporate website that will reflect its updated business direction and branding and expects to provide additional updates as they become available. About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, planned corporate name change, submission of the Company Related Action Notification Form to FINRA, anticipated ticker symbol change, regulatory review process, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to FINRA's review and processing of the Company Related Action Notification Form, the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals and financing, successful execution of its business plan, regulatory compliance requirements, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. This announcement relates solely to a change in corporate strategy and proposed corporate actions and does not represent the completion of commercial deployment or revenue-generating operations. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

