CARACAS, VENEZUELA - March 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company") today announced a leadership transition consistent with its previously filed Current Report on Form 8-K. Effective February 17, 2026, Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer, and Sole Director of the Company. The appointments followed the resignation of the Company's prior officers and directors, as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As previously disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dr. Rodan brings experience across healthcare operations, technology-enabled service platforms, and executive management. Since 2021, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Casamed 18 C.A., where he has been involved in healthcare delivery management and organizational development initiatives. He has also led EmpleUp, a technology-focused human capital and recruitment platform. Dr. Rodan's professional background combines clinical medical training with operational leadership and exposure to emerging technology applications within healthcare systems. His experience aligns with the Company's recently announced strategic transition toward artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare technology solutions. "I am honored to lead Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. at this pivotal stage in its evolution," said Dr. Rodan. "Our focus is on disciplined execution of the Company's strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare solutions, with particular emphasis on scalable platforms that address access and efficiency challenges in emerging markets. We are committed to building a strong operational foundation and advancing initiatives that position the Company for long-term sustainable development." The Company intends to continue providing updates through filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other public disclosures as appropriate. For more details about the Company, visit https://catalystcrewai.com, or access its official filings through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact +1 (787) 476-2350

