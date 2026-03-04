RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts and RuggedButts Launch Signature UPF 50+ Swimwear on Amazon UK

Families across the United Kingdom will now have access to trusted sun-protective swimwear.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / RuffleButts and RuggedButts , the leaders in UPF 50+ swimwear, are proud to announce that their signature UPF 50+ sun-protective swimwear is now officially available to customers in the United Kingdom through Amazon UK.

For the first time, families across the United Kingdom can shop the brands' beloved swim collections locally, enjoying the convenience of Amazon's fast delivery alongside the quality, comfort, and timeless style trusted by parents in the United States for nearly 20 years.

This swim assortment of best sellers features UPF 50+ fabric designed to help protect children during outdoor activities, swim lessons, vacations, and other seasonal recreation. RuffleButts and RuggedButts swimwear combines functional designs that parents love with fun, cute prints that kids adore!

The expansion into the UK represents a significant step in the brands' international growth strategy, opening new doors and introducing their trusted children's apparel to even more families worldwide.

UK customers can shop RuffleButts and RuggedButts UPF 50+ sun-protective swimwear and other RB products on Amazon UK .

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

