

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A steady rise in rectal cancer cases is contributing to an increase in overall colorectal cancer diagnoses among people younger than 65, according to a new report released by the American Cancer Society.



The findings show that 45 percent of newly diagnosed colorectal cancer cases now occur in individuals under 65, marking a 27 percent increase since 1995. In contrast, diagnosis rates among older adults have declined over the past decade, highlighting a significant shift in the age profile of patients.



The report estimates that about 55,230 people will die from colorectal cancer in 2026. Nearly one-third of those deaths are expected to occur in adults younger than 65, underscoring the growing burden of the disease in this age group.



Although overall rectal cancer rates had been falling across all age groups for several decades, researchers observed a troubling reversal in recent years. Between 2018 and 2022, rising cases of colon and rectal tumors in younger adults contributed to a 1 percent overall increase in colorectal cancer rates.



Since the late 1990s, colorectal cancer rates have increased by 3 percent per year among people aged 20 to 49, increased by 0.4 percent per year among adults aged 50 to 64, and decreased by 2.5 percent per year among adults aged 65 and older, the report noted.



The growing number of younger patients has prompted doctors to call for greater awareness and earlier education about the disease, which was once widely considered a condition affecting primarily older adults.



Research suggested that more than half of early-onset colorectal cancer cases are linked to modifiable lifestyle factors, including smoking, unhealthy eating habits, excessive alcohol consumption and lack of physical activity.



Experts noted that early screening, better public awareness and advances in treatment have helped reduce overall illness and death rates. However, they emphasize that additional efforts are needed to address the rising incidence among people born after the 1950s.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News