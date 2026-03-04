DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Châtillon, France, March 4, 2026

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company will participate at the following investor conferences in March:

Citizens Life Sciences Conference - March 10, 2026

Format: Fireside Chat

Time: 1:40pm ET

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference - March 11, 2026

Format: 1 on 1 Meetings

Sign up to watch the live webcast of the Citizens JMP presentation here. A replay will also be available on the Events section of the Company's website 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

