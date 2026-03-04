

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $7.34 billion, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $5.50 billion, or $1.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Broadcom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.18 billion or $2.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $19.31 billion from $14.91 billion last year.



Broadcom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $7.34 Bln. vs. $5.50 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $19.31 Bln vs. $14.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 22.0 B



