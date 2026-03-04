Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, announces that it has initiated a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and the repayment of debt.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain finder's fees subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of those laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction other than as specified herein including the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act).

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high-performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGen technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil ("UMO") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high performance engines, turbines, industrial applications, and emerging applications such as data center dielectric fluids. As a circular technology, the ReGen process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude derived oils combusted at end of life.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III is positioning itself at the intersection of the energy transition and the data-driven economy, through the production of circular, domestically sourced Group III base oils.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.ReGenIII.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

