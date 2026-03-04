

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The father of a Florida man has filed what is believed to be the first wrongful death lawsuit in the United States against Google over alleged harms tied to its artificial intelligence chatbot, Gemini.



Joel Gavalas claims the company's flagship AI tool contributed to a psychological spiral that led his 36-year-old son, Jonathan Gavalas, to take his own life last year.



The complaint, filed in federal court in San Jose, California, alleges that Gemini engaged in romantic role-play conversations with Jonathan and reinforced delusional beliefs, including a mission to 'liberate' an AI persona he considered his wife.



According to the lawsuit, the chatbot logs show Gemini encouraged increasingly detached thinking over several days, culminating in instructions tied to a planned violent act near Miami International Airport. The suit further alleges that after the plan unraveled, the chatbot suggested Jonathan could 'join' it in another realm, coaching him through suicidal ideation.



Google said it is reviewing the claims and expressed sympathy to the family. The company stated that Gemini is designed to discourage self-harm and violence, clarify that it is an AI system, and direct distressed users to crisis resources.



The case adds to growing legal scrutiny facing AI developers as concerns mount over chatbot interactions and mental health safeguards.



