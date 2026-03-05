Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) ("CareRx" or the "Company"), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CAD$0.02 per outstanding common share of the Company ("Common Shares"), payable on April 9, 2026, to holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on March 19, 2026. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid or credited to non-residents of Canada are subject to withholding tax, which may be reduced by treaty. Taxation of dividends paid to U.S. residents is governed by the Internal Revenue Code. The Company advises shareholders to consult a tax advisor to determine any tax consequences of receiving dividends from CareRx.

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.

