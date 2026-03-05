Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) ("CareRx" or the "Company"), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights for the Year and Fourth Quarter of 2025

Average Beds Serviced 1 in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 92,250, from 87,658 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to 92,250, from 87,658 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue increased to $370.2 million for the year (2024 - $366.7 million) and $96.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2024 - $92.2 million).

increased to $370.2 million for the year (2024 - $366.7 million) and $96.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2024 - $92.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $32.9 million for the year and $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $30.3 million in 2024 and $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

increased to $32.9 million for the year and $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $30.3 million in 2024 and $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 increased to 8.9% for the year and 9.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.3% in 2024 and 8.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

increased to 8.9% for the year and 9.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.3% in 2024 and 8.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash from Operations was $9.6 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $10.1 million in the prior quarter and $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Our results in the fourth quarter and this year demonstrate the momentum we are driving through disciplined execution and best-in-class operational processes," said Puneet Khanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "Our full-year performance reflects the significant progress we delivered across the business, including notable year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA, improved EBITDA Margins, robust cash flow from operations and our first full year of positive net income. We further strengthened our balance sheet, bringing Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to its lowest level since becoming CareRx, and expanded our platform with more than 4,500 additional beds. This strong performance, combined with our ability to scale efficiently, positions us to capture significant growth, including as our home operator partners execute on their expansion plans."

Notable Events for the 2025 Year

Average Beds Serviced 1 as at year-end increased by 4,592 beds compared to December 31, 2024.

as at year-end increased by 4,592 beds compared to December 31, 2024. The Company commenced paying a dividend in the third quarter of 2025 and announced cash dividends of $0.02 per common share on each of September 15, 2025, and December 15, 2025. Each dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

On September 15, 2025, the TSX approved the renewal of the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), allowing the Company to repurchase for cancellation up to 1,500,000 of its common shares during the period from September 17, 2025, to September 16, 2026. During 2025, the Company cancelled an aggregate of 760,358 common shares pursuant to the NCIB and the Company's prior normal course issuer bid.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected Financial Information



For the three-month periods ended

December 31, For the year ended ended

December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars except per 2025 2024 2023 2025 2024 2023 share amounts and percentages) $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 96,081 92,181 91,097 370,241 366,714 370,746













EBITDA2 7,098 4,686 5,486 28,368 23,840 24,697 Adjusted EBITDA2 8,809 7,560 7,505 32,930 30,297 28,673 Adjusted EBITDA Per share - Basic2 $0.14 $0.12 $0.13 $0.52 $0.50 $0.50 Adjusted EBITDA Per share - Diluted2 $0.14 $0.12 $0.13 $0.51 $0.50 $0.50 Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 9.2% 8.2% 8.2% 8.9% 8.3% 7.7%



























Net income (loss) 23,789 (2,245) (3,700) 26,127 (4,501) (5,405) Per share - Basic $0.38 ($0.04) ($0.06) $0.42 ($0.07) ($0.09) Per share - Diluted $0.37 ($0.04) ($0.06) $0.41 ($0.07) ($0.09) Cash provided by operations 9,594 8,401 8,762 30,813 37,991 27,375













Total Assets 242,947 223,538 231,893 242,947 223,538 231,893 Total Liabilities 133,443 139,310 150,367 133,443 139,310 150,367



2 Non-IFRS measure or non-IFRS ratio. For further information, including descriptions of the composition of each measure or ratio and reconciliations of the measure to the comparable measures under IFRS, see the "Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Ratios and Other Measures" section of this press release.

Financial Performance - Year-End and Q4 2025

Adjusted EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 increased year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to the onboarding of new beds and cost savings initiatives.

and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to the onboarding of new beds and cost savings initiatives. Net Debt1 decreased to $27.1 million, compared to Q3 2025 ($28.8 million) due to the partial repayment of the Company's term loan.

Q1 2026 Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CAD$0.02 per outstanding common share, payable on April 9, 2026, to holders of record of common shares as of the close of business on March 19, 2026. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid or credited to non-residents of Canada are subject to withholding tax, which may be reduced by treaty. Taxation of dividends paid to U.S. residents is governed by the Internal Revenue Code. The Company advises shareholders to consult a tax advisor to determine any tax consequences of receiving dividends from CareRx.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 647-849-3320 or 1-833-752-4643.

A live webcast of the conference call, including the slide presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (https://carerx.ca/presentations/) and can be accessed here. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

The webcast with slide presentation will be archived for 90 days on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (https://carerx.ca/presentations/).

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.

For additional information, please contact:



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events, including statements about the Company's future growth. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and future developments, as well as assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of the Company) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors and risks that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's general business risks, the Company's exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, reliance on contracts with key care operators, and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. The foregoing risks and factors are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Other than as specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and it expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Ratios and Other Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS, including: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted EBITDA per share", "Net Debt" and "Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA". These non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures recognized under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that these measures may differ from, and may not be comparable to, similarly-named measures reported by other issuers. With respect to "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", net income (loss) is the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with IFRS. With respect to "Net Debt", Cash and cash equivalents and Borrowings are the most directly comparable financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures and ratios presented this press release should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company defines "EBITDA" as earnings before depreciation and amortization, finance costs, net, and income tax expense (recovery). "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA before transaction, restructuring and other costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, impairments, (gain) loss on disposal of assets and share-based compensation expense. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Adjusted EBITDA per share" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average outstanding shares. "Net Debt" is defined as the principal balance of the Company's borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents. "Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as Net Debt divided by the Company's run-rate Adjusted EBITDA annualized based on the current quarter's Adjusted EBITDA. Management of the Company believes that these non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratios provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations as they provide additional key metrics of performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. The Company's agreements with lenders are also structured with certain financial performance covenants which include Adjusted EBITDA as a key component of the covenant calculation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA Margin to assess the efficiency of its operations by comparing Adjusted EBITDA for the period against revenues. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per share can provide shareholders with useful information, contextualizing Adjusted EBITDA by factoring in changes to the Company's outstanding shares. The Company believes Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and other stakeholders as it reflects the Company's overall financial leverage and liquidity position. Management uses Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations and manage its capital structure.

In addition to the foregoing non-IFRS measures and ratios, the Company uses certain key performance indicators, including Average Beds Serviced to compare the financial performance of the Company's operations between periods. Average Beds Serviced is a supplementary financial measure which is not a standardized financial measure recognized under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that this measure may differ from, and may not be comparable to, similarly-named measures reported by other issuers. Average Beds Serviced is calculated as the simple average of the number of residents serviced by the Company at the end of each month in the applicable period.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures



For the three month periods ended December 31, For the years ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (thousands of Canadian Dollars) $ $ $ $









Net income (loss) 23,789 (2,245) 26,127 (4,501) Depreciation and amortization 4,542 4,784 18,332 19,190 Finance costs, net 1,541 2,115 6,683 9,119 Income tax expense (recovery) (22,774) 32 (22,774) 32 EBITDA 7,098 4,686 28,368 23,840 Transaction, restructuring and other costs 230 307 1,291 1,490 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 17 17 77 (125) Goodwill and intangible assets impairment - - - 764 Share-based compensation expense 1,265 2,315 2,715 3,652 Loss on disposal of assets 199 235 479 676 Adjusted EBITDA 8,809 7,560 32,930 30,297 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.2% 8.2% 8.9% 8.3% Weighted average number of shares - basic (in thousands) 62,850 60,928 62,734 60,254 Adjusted EBITDA per share - basic $0.14 $0.12 $0.52 $0.50

Weighted average number of shares - diluted (in thousands) 64,407 60,928 64,491 60,254 Adjusted EBITDA per share - diluted $0.14 $0.12 $0.51 $0.50



As at December 31, 2025 As at December 31, 2024 (thousands of Canadian Dollars) $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 13,919 9,084 Borrowings 41,061 44,875 Net Debt 27,142 35,791 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 0.84 1.18

1 Non-IFRS measure, non-IFRS ratio, or supplementary financial measure. These measures are not standardized financial measures recognized under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. See the "Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Ratios and Other Measures" section of this press release.

