Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced a strategic Research and Development Agreement with Amsterdam UMC and Eindhoven University of Technology to develop and clinically validate an artificial intelligence (AI)-based computer-aided detection (CADe) system for the identification of early neoplasia in Barrett's esophagus. The collaboration represents an important step in expanding the clinical scope of Cosmo's GI Genius platform beyond colorectal cancer screening into upper gastrointestinal (GI) indications.

Barrett's oesophagus is a precancerous condition in which the pink, flat lining of the oesophagus (the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach) becomes damaged by acid reflux. This causes the lining to thicken and turn red. It affects millions of patients worldwide and increases the risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that starts in the esophagus. Detecting early neoplasia during upper GI endoscopy remains a significant clinical challenge, where AI-assisted tools may help physicians identify subtle abnormalities in real time.

Over time, the program may support the development of additional AI applications within the GI Genius ecosystem, further expanding the platform's clinical capabilities in upper gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Through this collaboration, the parties will combine clinical expertise, imaging research capabilities and advanced engineering know how to curate high quality datasets, develop and train AI algorithms, and conduct structured clinical validation in specialized centers. The initiative is expected to generate one of the most comprehensive curated datasets for AI development in Barrett's esophagus.

Cosmo will lead the industrialization and regulatory pathway, ensuring the system is developed in accordance with applicable global quality, safety and cybersecurity standards and designed for seamless integration into the GI Genius platform. The program is intended to support future regulatory submissions in both Europe and the United States, subject to applicable approvals.

This initiative further strengthens the GI Genius platform and supports Cosmo's "Vision 2030" strategy to expand its AI driven clinical innovation across multiple gastrointestinal indications, reinforcing the Company's long-term commitment to advancing AI supported endoscopy and building a scalable ecosystem of AI applications.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "This collaboration reflects our ambition to expand AI assisted endoscopy beyond colorectal applications. GI Genius has already transformed the way physicians detect colorectal lesions, and our goal is to extend the power of this platform across the broader spectrum of gastrointestinal diseases. By combining the clinical leadership of Amsterdam UMC and the engineering excellence of TU Eindhoven with Cosmo's experience in developing and scaling regulated medical software, we are advancing the next generation of AI tools designed to support physicians in real time during endoscopy."

Prof. Jacques Bergman, Professor of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy at Amsterdam UMC, said: "For many years, our team has focused on improving early detection and treatment of esophageal neoplasia. Artificial intelligence is opening a new chapter in our field, offering the potential to detect subtle abnormalities that were previously very difficult to recognize systematically in the Barrett's esophagus surveillance program. By joining forces with Eindhoven's engineering researchers and Cosmo's ability to translate advanced technology into robust clinical tools, we are creating a pathway that could bring meaningful improvements to patient care."

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

Financial calendar

Full Year 2025 Results, Annual Report and ESG Report Jefferies Biotech Beach Summit, Miami Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders March 9, 2026 March 11, 2026 April 10, 2026 Van Lanschot Kempen Life Science Conference, Amsterdam April 16, 2026 TP ICAP Conference, Paris May 7, 2026

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286350

Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.