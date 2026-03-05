

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales from the euro area and construction purchasing managers' survey from the UK are due on Thursday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release industrial output data for January. Economists forecast industrial production to grow 0.4 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall in December.



At 3.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Spain. Industrial production is expected to grow 1.7 percent on a yearly basis in January, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in December.



In the meantime, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 2.9 percent in February.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is set to issue Germany's construction PMI data for February.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is set to release retail sales data for January. Economists expect sales to fall 0.1 percent month-on-month, slower than the 0.8 percent drop in December.



At 4.30 am ET, UK construction PMI survey results are due. The construction PMI is expected to rise to 47.0 in February from 46.4 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales data for January. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in December.



