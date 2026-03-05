

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Gatorade, a division of PepsiCo (PEP), announced that it has launched Gatorade Lower Sugar, a new science-backed hydration option designed for those seeking fewer sugars without compromising performance. With 75% less sugar than Gatorade Thirst Quencher and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors, this innovation ushers in a new era of smarter hydration.



Available nationwide beginning March 2026, Gatorade Lower Sugar comes in four refreshing flavors: Fruit Punch, Lemonade, Glacier Cherry, and the much-anticipated return of Rain Berry.



The company noted that the new formula is designed for the 150 million Americans who experience mild to moderate dehydration weekly, delivering Gatorade's proven electrolyte blend that hydrates better than water.



Consumers can find Gatorade Lower Sugar in 28-fl. oz, 20-fl. oz, and 12-fl. oz bottles, with a suggested retail price ranging from $1.89 to $3.39, available at Gatorade.com and retailers nationwide.



