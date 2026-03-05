

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 AFFO was 220.5 million euros compared to 200.4 million euros, last year, up 10%. The company said the significant increase in AFFO was driven by the rapid integration of the BCP portfolio at the beginning of the year, rental growth in the LEG portfolio and growth in the value-add services. AFFO per share was 2.92 euros compared to 2.69 euros. FFO I rose by 5.2 percent year-on-year to 481.5 million euros.



Net cold rent rose 7% to 919.9 million euros, resulting from the integration of the BCP portfolio and rental growth in the free-financed segment.



For fiscal 2026, LEG expects further noticeable earnings growth. AFFO is projected in a range of 220 to 240 million euros. The company forecasts FFO I in a range of 475 to 495 million euros. The company expects rental growth of 3.8 to 4.0 percent.



For fiscal 2025, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 2.92 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2026, an increase of 8 percent over the previous year's dividend.



At last close, LEG shares were trading at 66.05 euros, down 0.68%.



