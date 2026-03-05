Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Patent Applications Update

March 05

5 March 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Patent Applications Update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology is pleased to provide the following update on the status of its three patent application families filed to date. Each patent application family relates to a respective invention and contains multiple applications in various jurisdictions.

Shareholders are able to access the relevant Patent Office websites and monitor the progress of each of the applications themselves although QBT will inform the market promptly of any material change in the status of any application.

Reference Jurisdiction Title Application Number

Application Date Status

P18375.GB United Kingdom ASIC Ultra Boost 2113962.1

29-Sep-2021 Pending, but being abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2022/052458 below P18705.WO International ASIC Ultra Boost PCT/GB2022/052458

28-Sep-2022 Superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US below

P18979.US US ASIC Ultra Boost 18/696,073

28-Sep-2022 Pending, but with claims agreed to with USPTO Examiner P18974.AU Australia ASIC Ultra Boost 2022354165

28-Sep-2022 Pending P18931.EP European ASIC Ultra Boost 22793447.8

28-Sep-2022 Pending

P18975.CA Canada ASIC Ultra Boost 3,233,221

28-Sep-2022 Pending P18977.KR South Korea ASIC Ultra Boost 2024-7013553

28-Sep-2022 Pending

P18794.GB United Kingdom Message Schedule Arrays 23 10704.8

12-Jul-2023 Abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2024/051785 below P19024.WO International Message Schedule Arrays PCT/GB2024/051785

09-Jul-2024 Superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US applications below P19241.AU Australia Message Schedule Arrays 2024287951

09-Jul-2024 Pending

P19242.CA Canada Message Schedule Arrays 3,296,629

09-Jul-2024 Pending P19243.EP European Message Schedule Arrays 24752117.2

09-Jul-2024 Pending

P19244.KR South Korea Message Schedule Arrays 2026-7002876

09-Jul-2024 Pending

P19245.US US Message Schedule Arrays 19/493,865

09-Jul-2024 Pending

P19059.GB United Kingdom Method C Bitcoin Mining 2500424.3

13-Jan-2025 Abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2025/060005 P19246.WO International Method C Bitcoin Mining PCT/GB2025/060005

11-Dec-2025 Pending, but likely to be superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US in due course.

In the Status column of the above table, 'Pending' means that the examination is still ongoing, as is the case of the US patent application for ASIC Ultra Boost. In this particular case, the agreed wording for each patent's claims, which legally define the scope of protection sought for the invention, has been agreed with the US Patent Office & Trademark ("USPTO") examiner, which generally indicates a positive final stage of the examination process.

As also stated in the table, QBT has abandoned its initial UK applications in favour of patent applications filed under the European Patent Convention ("EP"), which covers 39 European countries, including the UK.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented, "The approval process of patent applications can be a long one, which could take many years. However, being granted a patent for a new product is the only option if one wishes to build and then protect an IP portfolio with inventions. As previously confirmed to the market, some of QBT's technology will remain an industrial trade secret, while other inventions will be protected via patents. A number of factors are being considered by the Company for each of its software innovations in order to best protect our intellectual property."

