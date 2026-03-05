Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Patent Applications Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
5 March 2026
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("QBT" or "the Company")
Patent Applications Update
Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology is pleased to provide the following update on the status of its three patent application families filed to date. Each patent application family relates to a respective invention and contains multiple applications in various jurisdictions.
Shareholders are able to access the relevant Patent Office websites and monitor the progress of each of the applications themselves although QBT will inform the market promptly of any material change in the status of any application.
Reference
Jurisdiction
Title
Application Number
Status
United Kingdom
ASIC Ultra Boost
2113962.1
Pending, but being abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2022/052458 below
P18705.WO
International
ASIC Ultra Boost
PCT/GB2022/052458
Superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US below
US
ASIC Ultra Boost
18/696,073
Pending, but with claims agreed to with USPTO Examiner
P18974.AU
Australia
ASIC Ultra Boost
2022354165
Pending
P18931.EP
European
ASIC Ultra Boost
22793447.8
Pending
Canada
ASIC Ultra Boost
3,233,221
Pending
P18977.KR
South Korea
ASIC Ultra Boost
2024-7013553
Pending
United Kingdom
Message Schedule Arrays
23 10704.8
Abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2024/051785 below
P19024.WO
International
Message Schedule Arrays
PCT/GB2024/051785
Superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US applications below
P19241.AU
Australia
Message Schedule Arrays
2024287951
Pending
Canada
Message Schedule Arrays
3,296,629
Pending
P19243.EP
European
Message Schedule Arrays
24752117.2
Pending
South Korea
Message Schedule Arrays
2026-7002876
Pending
US
Message Schedule Arrays
19/493,865
Pending
United Kingdom
Method C Bitcoin Mining
2500424.3
Abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2025/060005
P19246.WO
International
Method C Bitcoin Mining
PCT/GB2025/060005
Pending, but likely to be superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US in due course.
In the Status column of the above table, 'Pending' means that the examination is still ongoing, as is the case of the US patent application for ASIC Ultra Boost. In this particular case, the agreed wording for each patent's claims, which legally define the scope of protection sought for the invention, has been agreed with the US Patent Office & Trademark ("USPTO") examiner, which generally indicates a positive final stage of the examination process.
As also stated in the table, QBT has abandoned its initial UK applications in favour of patent applications filed under the European Patent Convention ("EP"), which covers 39 European countries, including the UK.
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented, "The approval process of patent applications can be a long one, which could take many years. However, being granted a patent for a new product is the only option if one wishes to build and then protect an IP portfolio with inventions. As previously confirmed to the market, some of QBT's technology will remain an industrial trade secret, while other inventions will be protected via patents. A number of factors are being considered by the Company for each of its software innovations in order to best protect our intellectual property."
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.