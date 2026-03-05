Anzeige


WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:12
0,001 Euro
-91,67 % -0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,00608:36
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Patent Applications Update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Patent Applications Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

5 March 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Patent Applications Update

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology is pleased to provide the following update on the status of its three patent application families filed to date. Each patent application family relates to a respective invention and contains multiple applications in various jurisdictions.

Shareholders are able to access the relevant Patent Office websites and monitor the progress of each of the applications themselves although QBT will inform the market promptly of any material change in the status of any application.

Reference

Jurisdiction

Title

Application Number
Application Date

Status


P18375.GB

United Kingdom

ASIC Ultra Boost

2113962.1
29-Sep-2021

Pending, but being abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2022/052458 below

P18705.WO

International

ASIC Ultra Boost

PCT/GB2022/052458
28-Sep-2022

Superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US below


P18979.US

US

ASIC Ultra Boost

18/696,073
28-Sep-2022

Pending, but with claims agreed to with USPTO Examiner

P18974.AU

Australia

ASIC Ultra Boost

2022354165
28-Sep-2022

Pending

P18931.EP

European

ASIC Ultra Boost

22793447.8
28-Sep-2022

Pending


P18975.CA

Canada

ASIC Ultra Boost

3,233,221
28-Sep-2022

Pending

P18977.KR

South Korea

ASIC Ultra Boost

2024-7013553
28-Sep-2022

Pending


P18794.GB

United Kingdom

Message Schedule Arrays

23 10704.8
12-Jul-2023

Abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2024/051785 below

P19024.WO

International

Message Schedule Arrays

PCT/GB2024/051785
09-Jul-2024

Superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US applications below

P19241.AU

Australia

Message Schedule Arrays

2024287951
09-Jul-2024

Pending


P19242.CA

Canada

Message Schedule Arrays

3,296,629
09-Jul-2024

Pending

P19243.EP

European

Message Schedule Arrays

24752117.2
09-Jul-2024

Pending


P19244.KR

South Korea

Message Schedule Arrays

2026-7002876
09-Jul-2024

Pending


P19245.US

US

Message Schedule Arrays

19/493,865
09-Jul-2024

Pending


P19059.GB

United Kingdom

Method C Bitcoin Mining

2500424.3
13-Jan-2025

Abandoned in favour of EP regional phase of PCT/GB2025/060005

P19246.WO

International

Method C Bitcoin Mining

PCT/GB2025/060005
11-Dec-2025

Pending, but likely to be superseded by AU, EP, CA, KR & US in due course.

In the Status column of the above table, 'Pending' means that the examination is still ongoing, as is the case of the US patent application for ASIC Ultra Boost. In this particular case, the agreed wording for each patent's claims, which legally define the scope of protection sought for the invention, has been agreed with the US Patent Office & Trademark ("USPTO") examiner, which generally indicates a positive final stage of the examination process.

As also stated in the table, QBT has abandoned its initial UK applications in favour of patent applications filed under the European Patent Convention ("EP"), which covers 39 European countries, including the UK.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented, "The approval process of patent applications can be a long one, which could take many years. However, being granted a patent for a new product is the only option if one wishes to build and then protect an IP portfolio with inventions. As previously confirmed to the market, some of QBT's technology will remain an industrial trade secret, while other inventions will be protected via patents. A number of factors are being considered by the Company for each of its software innovations in order to best protect our intellectual property."

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe/ Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.


