Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4YR | ISIN: CNE1000003X6 | Ticker-Symbol: PZX
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 08:49
7,069 Euro
-0,55 % -0,039
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,06909:03
7,0247,06909:03
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 08:24 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Assisted First Batch of Corporate Clients to Evacuate from Middle East's Conflict Zones

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group"; HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) has coordinated its subsidiaries, including Property & Casualty insurance ("P&C"), Life and Health insurance ("Life & Health"), and Ping An Bank, in response to the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The Group promptly issued early warning notifications and evacuation recommendations to customers stranded in the region, while simultaneously gathering information on personnel status and customer needs in high-risk areas.

Ping An Global Emergency Assistance Service Center has been alerting customers to potential risks and distributed targeted risk analysis reports. To date, the Group has issued a total of 59 risk warnings, 23 risk analysis reports, and handled 52 customer inquiries. Notably, it facilitated the safe evacuation of two employees of corporate clients from high-risk areas in the Middle East within 24 hours.

Continued Support for Customers

Ping An remains vigilant in monitoring customers' situations in high-risk regions, ready to deploy global resources at a moment's notice to address any emergency needs and provide support to Mainland Chinese citizens in conflict zones.

On January 12, Ping An issued a high-risk advisory and began providing timely alerts to customers in the Middle East. It carried out thorough risk assessments and prepared evacuation resources to ensure rapid support whenever needed.

The Group will continue to closely monitor developments in high-risk areas and ensure immediate responses to assistance requests. Whether you are a Ping An customer or not, help is available by calling the emergency hotline at 95511 (from overseas: +86 755 95511).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ping-an-assisted-first-batch-of-corporate-clients-to-evacuate-from-middle-easts-conflict-zones-302705051.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.