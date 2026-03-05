Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Burgex Mining Consultants to conduct underground sampling to obtain material for mineral processing and metallurgical testwork as part of a staged technical reassessment program at the historic Rosebud Mine, part of the Company's wholly owned Mohave Project in Arizona.

The program is designed to (i) document the underground geometry and vein exposures that remain accessible within the historic workings, and (ii) collect underground material for laboratory mineral processing and metallurgical testing under established protocols. The Company intends to use the resulting underground record and test results to refine current geological interpretation and guide next-step exploration decisions.

Figure 1 - Burgex personnel conducting a surface inspection and safety assessment of the historic Rosebud Mine production shaft area during a recent site visit.

Rationale

Rosebud was discovered more than 140 years ago and mined intermittently for gold and silver, most prominently during the late 1920s and early 1930s. The historic workings preserve a direct record of how mining progressed through the vein system-where development advanced, where stoping occurred, where material was left in place, and where work ultimately ceased.

Simon Studer, Interim CEO, President and Director, commented: "Recovering material from multiple underground exposures and submitting it to mineral processing and metallurgical testwork is one of the most direct ways to clarify what the historic workings reveal-where mining advanced, where it stopped, and what may have constrained development at the time. He continued: "The objective is to reduce uncertainty around continuity, variability, and metallurgical response-including potential oxide versus sulfide differences."

Scope of Work and Timeline Considerations

The underground sampling and technical evaluation program are designed as a staged campaign integrating geological documentation, survey-grade measurement, and material characterization from accessible areas of the historic workings.

Key elements include:

-Underground access and evaluation: work will begin at accessible portions of the 100-foot level, with further access to additional levels evaluated as underground conditions allow.

-LiDAR survey: three-dimensional capture of shafts, drifts, and stopes to establish survey control and preserve a permanent underground record.

-Metallurgical testing: material collected underground will be submitted for laboratory mineral processing and metallurgical testing.

Program sequencing and access will be guided by underground safety considerations and site conditions encountered during the work. Burgex's crew mobilization is expected to occur on or about March 11, 2026, subject to final safety planning and authorizations.

Prior Underground Reconnaissance Phases

In early 2020, Burgex accessed the 100-foot level and collected 17 rock samples. No access was obtained below that level at the time due to obstructions within the shaft. Reported assays included values up to 252 g/t gold and 341 g/t silver over 0.46 metres (see May 14, 2020 NR). These samples were analyzed by ALS Laboratories in Reno.

A subsequent 2020 program cleared debris below the 100-foot level and accessed the 200-foot level. Channel sampling during that phase returned assays up to 688 g/t gold and 468 g/t silver. over 0.18 metres (see May 19, 2020 NR).

Figure 2 - Longitudinal section of the historic Rosebud Mine workings showing interpreted vein blocks, historic underground development, and locations of previous sampling. Values in red were collected by Burgex during the 2020 underground sampling programs. All values are presented in Au (g/t)/Ag (g/t).

These programs identified high-grade results within accessible workings and informed the design and sequencing of the current staged underground reassessment.

Technical Disclaimer

Historical underground sampling referenced herein, including grab and channel samples, is selective in nature and may not be representative of overall mineralization. Reported assay results should not be relied upon as indicative of grade continuity, tonnage potential, or economic viability.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Peek is a Director of Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The Company's flagship project comprises the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880s and were mined mainly in the late 1920s and 1930s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot main shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

