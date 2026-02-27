Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Altar Drilling crew has mobilized to site and assembled the drill rig at the first planned collar location (P3-05 / P3-06) for Phase III diamond drilling at the Mohave Project in Arizona.

The Phase III program is designed to test along-strike continuity of the mineralized corridor in line with the Company's structural interpretation and magnetic vector inversion (MVI) model.

Figure 1 - Drill rig positioned at the first Phase III collar location (P3-05 / P3-06), Mohave Project, Arizona.



Brad Peek, QP and Director of the Company states: "Phase III comprises four drill locations - three locations southeast of the Rosebud Mine and one to the northwest. All holes are designed to intersect the projected step-out extension of the Southwick vein system beyond the historic mine area. At the southeastern pads, paired holes at -45° and -60° are oriented to intersect the projected vein extension at depth."

The HQ diamond drill holes are totaling 814.7 metres (2,673 feet) of planned drilling. The Phase III drill collar locations are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Proposed Phase III Drill Program (NAD83)

Hole

ID UTM East

(m) UTM North

(m) Elev.

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) P3-01 235952 3947654 973 45 -45 28.3 P3-02 235952 3947654 973 45 -60 96.9 P3-03 235950 3947610 966 45 -45 139.9 P3-04 235950 3947610 966 45 -60 97.8 P3-05 235963 3947582 962 45 -45 111.6 P3-06 235963 3947582 962 45 -60 145.1 MH-08 235827 3947942 1024 260 -45 195.1

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Peek is a Director of Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The Company's flagship project comprises the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880s and were mined mainly in the late 1920s and 1930s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot main shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the planned scope, timing and execution of the Phase III drilling program, and the potential continuity or extension of the Southwick vein system based on geological and geophysical interpretation. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and assumptions but involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including drilling conditions, geological variability, contractor performance, permitting requirements, and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

