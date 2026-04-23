Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A)("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, using Burgex Mining Consultants, has staked 121 additional lode claims in and around the historic Rosebud Mine site. This sizable acquisition will bring the Company holdings in the area to 192 lode claims, totaling 1,216 hectares (3,006 acres).





Figure 1 - the expansion of the Mohave Project by way of staking, 121 additional claims

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Significant Drill Intersections Warrant Further Work

The Company has recently completed its 8-hole drill program on the Property. Significant intersections were seen for all 8 holes of the program. Results are pending; however, the Company is already planning to expand its drill program and submit a proposal in the near term to the Bureau of Land Management for a more extensive program.

"We could not be more pleased about the most recent drill program. The signs indicate notable geological activity in the area. Being that the Project area has not been mined since the 1920's and 30's, everything is pointing towards what could be a sizable and significant resource still waiting to be defined" stated Interim CEO & Director, Simon Studer.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by, Qualified Person and Director: Bradley C. Peek, MSc. CPG, Qualified Person for Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company's flagship Mohave Project includes the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises, and crosscuts. The company believes that to explore the full potential of the area, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law.

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Source: Kingman Minerals Ltd.