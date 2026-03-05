Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or "Prospect" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a collaboration with ASAPI.AI, an artificial intelligence research and technology company, to explore the development of machine-learning-driven prediction models in support of the Company's evolving prediction markets strategy.

The collaboration is structured as a limited-scope design and evaluation initiative, under which the parties will assess the potential application of AI-powered prediction models to event-driven markets. The initiative is intended to support proof-of-concept development and, if successful, inform the potential deployment of such models within Prospect's prediction market platform, Prospect Markets.

About ASAPI.AI

ASAPI.AI is an artificial intelligence company focused on building cloud-based systems that autonomously train and host machine learning models for prediction and decision-making under uncertainty. The company's platform is designed to support scalable experimentation and evaluation of probabilistic models across real-world use cases.

ASAPI.AI was founded by Dr. Qingchen Wang. Dr. Stefano Ermon is a founding advisor. Both are recognized researchers in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Dr. Wang is an AI researcher with experience spanning probabilistic inference, large-scale modeling, and applied machine learning systems. Dr. Wang is a Kaggle Grandmaster. Dr. Ermon is a Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, where his research focuses on probabilistic modeling, deep learning, and AI systems for decision-making under uncertainty.

Prediction Models and Strategic Rationale

Prediction models are computational systems that analyze historical and real-time data to estimate the likelihood of future outcomes. In prediction markets, such models can be used to support market calibration, evaluate informational signals, and enhance the understanding of how probabilities evolve as new information enters the market.

Under the collaboration, Prospect Markets and ASAPI.AI will explore the development of machine-learning-based models designed to predict event outcomes relevant to prediction markets. The initiative will involve iterative evaluation of model outputs and an assessment of their potential applicability within a live market environment. If the proof-of-concept models demonstrate promise, the parties may consider advancing toward production-scale deployment under a future commercial agreement.

"Prediction markets offer a natural environment for applying probabilistic modeling and machine learning techniques," said Dr. Qingchen Wang, Founder of ASAPI.AI. "We are interested in exploring how modern AI methods can contribute to more robust prediction and evaluation frameworks, and we look forward to collaborating with Prospect Markets as part of this exploratory initiative."

"As we continue to build out the technical foundation for Prospect Markets, we are exploring how advanced machine learning can complement our platform development," said Trevor Broad, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Prospect Markets. "This collaboration allows us to evaluate AI-driven prediction models in a disciplined, limited-scope manner while remaining focused on long-term platform scalability."

The collaboration does not involve the issuance of any securities and is exploratory in nature. There can be no assurance that the initiative will result in a commercial agreement or deployment of AI-based models.

About Prospect Markets:

Prospect Markets is a sports-focused prediction market and fan engagement platform. The company's platform enables fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across all sports, providing enriched, data-driven experiences that deepen engagement before, during, and after games. By crowdsourcing sentiment through market participation, Prospect Markets generates actionable insight into fan expectations and transforms passive sports viewership into active participation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with ASAPI.AI; the exploration and evaluation of AI-driven prediction models; the potential application or deployment of such models within the Prospect Markets platform; and the Company's broader prediction markets strategy.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the early-stage and exploratory nature of the collaboration; the risk that proof-of-concept models may not demonstrate commercial viability; challenges associated with AI development and integration; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets and artificial intelligence; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286234

Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.