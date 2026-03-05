

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva PLC (AVVIY, AV.L), a British insurance company, on Thursday reported a rise in net profit for the full year. In addition, Aviva has announced the launch of a GBP 350 million share repurchase drive.



For fiscal 2025, the company recorded a net income of GBP 1.054 billion, or 26.9 pence per basic share, compared with GBP 705 million, or 23.6 pence per basic share, last year. Operating profit was GBP 2.203 billion, or 56 pence per share, higher than the GBP 1.767 billion, or 48 pence per share, a year ago.



General insurance premiums stood at GBP 14.145 billion as against GBP 12.204 billion last year. Business unit operating profit was GBP 2.670 billion, up from GBP 2.155 billion in the previous year.



The company has also announced a new GBP 350 million share repurchase program, which will commence immediately.



For fiscal 2025, Aviva will pay a final dividend of 26.2 pence per share, which will bring the total dividend for the year to 39.3 pence per share, higher than last year's total dividend of 35.7 pence per share.



