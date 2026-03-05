

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc (GMVHY), a sports betting and gaming group, on Thursday reported a wider full-year loss despite higher revenue, mainly reflecting adverse movements in financial instruments.



Loss before tax widened to £556.8 million from £357.4 million a year ago. The company recorded a £216.5 million loss arising from changes in the fair value of financial instruments, compared with a £145 million gain in the prior year.



Excluding one-time items, Entain posted underlying profit before tax of £507.2 million compared with £518.4 million in 2024.



Operating loss narrowed to £194 million from £250.1 million.



Underlying operating profit rose to £861.2 million from £616.6 million.



Loss attributable to equity holders of the parent was £666.7 million, or 104.3 pence per share, compared with a loss of £452.7 million, or 70.8 pence per share, in the prior year.



Underlying attributable profit for the year was £308 million or 61.8 pence per share, down from £335.6 million or 29.9 pence per share last year.



Underlying EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) was £1.160 billion, up 7%.



Revenue increased 3% to £5.259 billion from £5.089 billion, while net gaming revenue rose to £5.325 billion from £5.162 billion.



The board has proposed a second interim dividend of 9.8 pence per share, up from 9.3 pence per share last year.



For 2026, Entain expects full-year online net gaming revenue (excluding the U.S.) to grow 5%-7% on a constant currency basis.



The company also said it remains comfortable with current market expectations for full-year 2026 underlying EBITDA.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News