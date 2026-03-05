

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFF, ASBFY, ABF.L) on Thursday appointed Joana Edwards as Group Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.



Edwards will also join the company's board as an Executive Director with immediate effect.



Edwards has served as Group Interim Finance Director since March 31, 2025, and previously held the role of Group Financial Controller after joining the company in 2020.



Edwards has more than 30 years of international finance experience across the U.K., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including roles in the FMCG and consumer sectors.



Prior to joining Associated British Foods, Edwards served as Group Financial Controller at L'Oréal.



On Wednesday, Associated British Foods closed trading 1.10% higher at GBp 1,926.50 on the London Stock Exchange.



