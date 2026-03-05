

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, the Department of State's charter flight carrying American citizens departed the Middle East en route to the United States as part of its efforts to assist Americans to return home.



The State Department said additional flights will be surged across the region. American citizens in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel interested in the Department's charter flight or ground transportation options have been advised to complete the 'Crisis Intake Form' at mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake or contact the State Department's 24/7 Task Force at +1-202-501-4444.



The State Department urged Americans in other countries who wish to leave the Middle East to call the Department's dedicated line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at +1-202-501-4444.



In an update Wednesday, the State Department said since the Middle East War broke last weekend, more than 17,500 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East - with more than 8,500 U.S. American citizens returning to the U.S. in the past 24 hours.



Many more Americans have left the Middle East War to other countries in Europe and Asia, and others have safely departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States.



'Through the State Department's 24/7 Task Force, we have assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad, including offering security guidance and travel assistance,' a press release said.



