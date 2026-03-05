

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Elia Group SA/NV (ELI.BR) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR556.60 million, or EUR5.51 per share. This compares with EUR421.30 million, or EUR5.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to EUR4.273 billion from EUR4.103 billion last year.



Elia Group SA/NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



