Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A0D9U6 | ISIN: FI0009013296 | Ticker-Symbol: NEF
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 11:36
23,940 Euro
+6,12 % +1,380
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,00024,04011:46
24,00024,04011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Neste Corporation: Changes in Neste's leadership team and organization structure

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 March 2026 at 9 a.m. (EET)

Neste, the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), has appointed new leadership team members as part of an organizational change that primarily affects the company's Renewable Products business. As of 1 April 2026, Renewable Products commercial, refining, and feedstock sourcing and trading will be represented in Neste's leadership team. At the same time, Neste will establish a Renewable Products, North America business unit, responsible for all renewable products business in North America, including regional feedstock and commercial operations as well as Martinez joint venture.

From 1 April 2026 onwards, Neste's leadership team members will consist of Heikki Malinen, President and CEO, and the following leadership team members, who will all report to the President and CEO:

  • Jori Sahlsten, Executive Vice President, Oil Products business area
  • Artturi Mikkola, Senior Vice President, Renewable Products Feedstock Sourcing and Trading
  • Jukka Kanerva, Senior Vice President, Renewable Products Refining
  • Carl Nyberg, Senior Vice President, Renewable Products Commercial
  • N.N., President, Renewable Products, North America (Carl Nyberg as interim)
  • Markku Korvenranta, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)
  • Eeva Sipilä, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
  • Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson, Executive Vice President, People & Culture

"Given the importance and potential of our renewables business within Neste, I see this change as a next step to accelerate Neste's value creation and long term growth. I believe that with this leadership team and structure we will effectively lead Neste's strategy execution and financial performance," says Heikki Malinen, President and CEO of Neste and continues: "I warmly welcome Artturi, Jukka and Carl to Neste's leadership team. They all have strong track records in their respective areas of responsibility and have had several demanding leadership positions across Neste over the years."

These changes will not affect Neste's financial reporting segments.

Neste Corporation

Hanna Maula
Senior Vice President, Communications, Marketing, Sustainability and Public Affairs

Further information: Please contact Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET). Please subscribe to Neste's releases at https://www.neste.com/media/subscribe.

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with production on three continents. The company's renewables production capacity is expected to reach 6.8 million tons annually in 2027. Neste also produces high-quality oil products at its Porvoo refinery in Finland. The company has a network of nearly 1,000 fuel stations with expanding service offering, such as EV charging, in Finland and in the Baltics.

Neste's strategy focuses on growth in renewable fuels, which help its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Neste is included in many international indices for its sustainability performance. In 2025, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 19.0 billion. Read more: neste.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
