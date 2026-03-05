Neste Corporation: Changes in Neste's leadership team and organization structure

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 March 2026 at 9 a.m. (EET)



Neste, the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), has appointed new leadership team members as part of an organizational change that primarily affects the company's Renewable Products business. As of 1 April 2026, Renewable Products commercial, refining, and feedstock sourcing and trading will be represented in Neste's leadership team. At the same time, Neste will establish a Renewable Products, North America business unit, responsible for all renewable products business in North America, including regional feedstock and commercial operations as well as Martinez joint venture.



From 1 April 2026 onwards, Neste's leadership team members will consist of Heikki Malinen, President and CEO, and the following leadership team members, who will all report to the President and CEO:

Jori Sahlsten, Executive Vice President, Oil Products business area

Artturi Mikkola, Senior Vice President, Renewable Products Feedstock Sourcing and Trading

Jukka Kanerva, Senior Vice President, Renewable Products Refining

Carl Nyberg, Senior Vice President, Renewable Products Commercial

N.N., President, Renewable Products, North America (Carl Nyberg as interim)

Markku Korvenranta, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Eeva Sipilä, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson, Executive Vice President, People & Culture

"Given the importance and potential of our renewables business within Neste, I see this change as a next step to accelerate Neste's value creation and long term growth. I believe that with this leadership team and structure we will effectively lead Neste's strategy execution and financial performance," says Heikki Malinen, President and CEO of Neste and continues: "I warmly welcome Artturi, Jukka and Carl to Neste's leadership team. They all have strong track records in their respective areas of responsibility and have had several demanding leadership positions across Neste over the years."



These changes will not affect Neste's financial reporting segments.



