

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in February after rising to the highest level in just over four-and-a-half years in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.2 percent in February, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 151,076 in February from 152,280 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age groups, dropped to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent.



