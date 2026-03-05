Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: MBWS Becomes the Exclusive Distributor of Flor de Caña Rum in France

Charenton-le-Pont, March 5th , 2026

MBWS Becomes the Exclusive Distributor

of Flor de Caña Rum in France

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits and Flor de Caña announce the conclusion of an exclusive distribution agreement covering the brand's premium rum portfolio on the French market. This strategic partnership marks a new milestone in the shared ambition of both groups to further develop the brand in France.

As of 16 March 2026, MBWS will, under this partnership, handle the distribution of the entire Flor de Caña range. The award-winning portfolio includes iconic and core expressions such as the 4-year, 12-year, 14-year and 18-year-old rums, prestigious references including the 25-year and 30-year - V Generaciones editions, as well as innovative rum-based spirit drinks, notably Coco and Spresso, designed to meet evolving consumer needs.

A 5th-generation, family-owned rum renowned for its natural aging process, with no additives or added sugar, and sustainably produced using environmentally responsible processes (Carbon Neutral Certified), Flor de Caña aligns with the major trends shaping today's spirits' market. The brand will strategically strengthen MBWS's portfolio in France by expanding its coverage of the international rum category. This high-growth segment will further enrich MBWS's commercial offering in France and support its growth momentum.

Leveraging MBWS's strong commercial capabilities, extensive national coverage, and specialised sales teams operating across all distribution channels - the off-trade, the on-trade through the BLMHD team, and the specialist wine and spirits retailers ('Cavistes') through the Premium Craft Spirits (PCS) team - Flor de Caña now has all the necessary levers in place to accelerate its development and establish itself as a must-have reference on the French market.

On this occasion, Mr. Fahd KHADRAOUI, Chief Executive Officer of MBWS, stated:

- We are very proud to launch this partnership and to welcome the renowned Flor de Caña brand into our distribution portfolio. We have long been seeking a strong international rum to complement our offering, and Flor de Caña perfectly meets this ambition, with a rich and differentiated premium range. Our objective is clear: to make Flor de Caña one of the most dynamic brands on the French market and to build this partnership over the long term, fully aligned with our development strategy.-

Mr. Ricardo SELVA, Director of Development at Flor de Caña, added:

- This partnership represents a major opportunity to accelerate the visibility and growth of our brand in France. It is built on the complementarity of our respective portfolios and on a shared determination to invest sustainably in the brand's development. I would also like to thank Camus France Distribution for their commitment and for their contribution to the development of Flor de Caña over recent years."

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group operating in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard, Cognac Gautier and San José.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com