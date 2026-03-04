Broadcom Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Revenue of $19,311 million for the first quarter, up 29 percent from the prior year period

GAAP net income of $7,349 million for the first quarter; Non-GAAP net income of $10,185 million for the first quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $13,128 million for the first quarter, or 68 percent of revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.50 for the first quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.05 for the first quarter

Cash from operations of $8,260 million for the first quarter, less capital expenditures of $250 million, resulted in $8,010 million of free cash flow, or 41 percent of revenue

Quarterly common stock dividend of $0.65 per share

Second quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $22.0 billion, an increase of 47 percent from the prior year period

Second quarter fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 68 percent of projected revenue (1)

New $10 billion share repurchase program

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended February 1, 2026, provided guidance for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 and announced its quarterly dividend.

"Broadcom achieved record first quarter revenue on continued strength in AI semiconductor solutions. Q1 AI revenue of $8.4 billion grew 106% year-over-year, above our forecast, driven by robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "Our AI revenue growth is accelerating, and we expect AI semiconductor revenue to be $10.7 billion in Q2."

"Consolidated revenue grew 29% year-over-year to a record $19.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year to a record $13.1 billion, representing 68% of revenue. In Q2 we expect revenue growth to increase 47% year-over-year to $22.0 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of 68%," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "Consistent with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we returned $10.9 billion in the first quarter through $3.1 billion of cash dividends and $7.8 billion of stock repurchases."



(1) The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP financial information presented to the relevant projected GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights





GAAP

Non-GAAP (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q1 26

Q1 25

Change

Q1 26

Q1 25

Change Net revenue

$ 19,311

$ 14,916

+29 %

$ 19,311

$ 14,916

+29 % Net income

$ 7,349

$ 5,503

+34 %

$ 10,185

$ 7,823

+30 % Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.50

$ 1.14

+32 %

$ 2.05

$ 1.60

+28 %







































(Dollars in millions)





















































































Q1 26

Q1 25

Change Cash flow from operations





















































































$ 8,260

$ 6,113

+35 % Adjusted EBITDA





















































































$ 13,128

$ 10,083

+30 % Free cash flow





















































































$ 8,010

$ 6,013

+33 %









































































































Net revenue by segment









































































































(Dollars in millions)













































































Q1 26

Q1 25

Change Semiconductor solutions













































































$ 12,515

65 %

$ 8,212

55 %

+52 % Infrastructure software















































































6,796

35





6,704

45



+1 % Total net revenue













































































$ 19,311

100 %

$ 14,916

100 %







The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal quarter were $14,174 million, compared to $16,178 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.

During the first fiscal quarter, the Company generated $8,260 million in cash from operations and spent $250 million on capital expenditures, resulting in $8,010 million of free cash flow.

On December 31, 2025, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.65 per share, totaling $3,086 million.

The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending May 3, 2026, is expected to be as follows:

Second quarter revenue guidance of approximately $22.0 billion; and

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 68 percent of projected revenue.

The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Broadcom has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on March 23, 2026.

New Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors of Broadcom has authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $10 billion of its common stock through December 31, 2026. Repurchases under the new share repurchase authorization may be made through a variety of methods, including open market or privately negotiated purchases. The timing and amount of shares repurchased will depend on the stock price, business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities, acquisition opportunities and other factors. Broadcom is not obligated to repurchase any specific amount of shares of common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time.

Financial Results Conference Call

Broadcom Inc. will host a conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and to discuss the business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Broadcom believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.

In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.

Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance, our plans and expectations with regard to our share repurchases, and other statements identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "aim," and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of Broadcom's management, current information available to Broadcom's management, and current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with: global economic conditions and uncertainty; government regulations, trade restrictions and trade tensions; global political and economic conditions relating to our international operations; any loss of our significant customers and fluctuations in the timing and volume of significant customer demand; our dependence on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain; the slow or unsuccessful return on our investments, expansion of our business strategy or adoption of new business models; cyclicality in the semiconductor industry or in our target markets; dependence on senior management and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to protect against cybersecurity threats and a breach of security systems; our ability to accurately estimate customers' demand and adjust our manufacturing and supply chain accordingly; our dependency on a limited number of suppliers; prolonged disruptions of our, our customers' or our suppliers' facilities or other significant operations; our ability to maintain appropriate manufacturing capacity and quality; our ability to continue winning business in the semiconductor solutions industry; dependence on and risks associated with distributors and other channel partners of our products; ability of our software products to manage and secure IT infrastructures and environments; demand for our data center virtualization products and customer acceptance of our products, services and business strategy; compatibility of our software products with operating environments, platforms or third-party products; our ability to enter into satisfactory software license agreements; use of open source software in our products; sales to government customers; our ability to manage products and services lifecycles; our competitive performance; quarterly and annual fluctuations in operating results; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; any acquisitions or dispositions we may make, such as delays, challenges and expenses associated with receiving governmental and regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions, and with integrating acquired businesses with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions; involvement in legal proceedings; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product warranty and indemnification claims, or other undetected defects or bugs; our compliance with privacy and data security laws; corporate responsibility matters; our provision for income taxes and overall cash tax costs; our ability to maintain tax concessions in certain jurisdictions; potential tax liabilities as a result of acquiring VMware; our significant indebtedness and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; the amount and frequency of our share repurchase program; and other events and trends on a national, regional, industry-specific and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive and regulatory nature. We are not obligated to repurchase any specific amount of shares of common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time.

Our filings with the SEC, which are available without charge at the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)











































Fiscal Quarter Ended



February 1,

November 2,

February 2,



2026

2025

2025



















Net revenue

$ 19,311

$ 18,015

$ 14,916 Cost of revenue:

















Cost of revenue



4,679



4,213



3,273 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,462



1,545



1,484 Restructuring charges



13



8



14 Total cost of revenue



6,154



5,766



4,771 Gross margin



13,157



12,249



10,145 Research and development



2,965



2,981



2,253 Selling, general and administrative



1,019



1,107



949 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



507



507



511 Restructuring and other charges



103



146



172 Total operating expenses



4,594



4,741



3,885 Operating income



8,563



7,508



6,260 Interest expense



(801)



(761)



(873) Other income, net



433



122



103 Income before income taxes



8,195



6,869



5,490 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



846



(1,649)



(13) Net income

$ 7,349

$ 8,518

$ 5,503



















Net income per share:

















Basic

$ 1.55

$ 1.80

$ 1.17 Diluted

$ 1.50

$ 1.74

$ 1.14



















Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic



4,741



4,732



4,695 Diluted



4,888



4,889



4,836



















Stock-based compensation expense:

















Cost of revenue

$ 236

$ 237

$ 153 Research and development



1,447



1,456



822 Selling, general and administrative



493



502



305 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 2,176

$ 2,195

$ 1,280

BROADCOM INC. FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION: GAAP TO NON-GAAP - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)











































Fiscal Quarter Ended



February 1,

November 2,

February 2,



2026

2025

2025













?



Gross margin on GAAP basis

$ 13,157

$ 12,249

$ 10,145 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,462



1,545



1,484 Stock-based compensation expense



236



237



153 Restructuring charges



13



8



14 Gross margin on non-GAAP basis

$ 14,868

$ 14,039

$ 11,796



















Research and development on GAAP basis

$ 2,965

$ 2,981

$ 2,253 Stock-based compensation expense



1,447



1,456



822 Research and development on non-GAAP basis

$ 1,518

$ 1,525

$ 1,431



















Selling, general and administrative expense on GAAP basis

$ 1,019

$ 1,107

$ 949 Stock-based compensation expense



493



502



305 Acquisition-related costs



2



12



107 Selling, general and administrative expense on non-GAAP basis

$ 524

$ 593

$ 537



















Total operating expenses on GAAP basis

$ 4,594

$ 4,741

$ 3,885 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



507



507



511 Stock-based compensation expense



1,940



1,958



1,127 Restructuring and other charges



103



146



172 Acquisition-related costs



2



12



107 Total operating expenses on non-GAAP basis

$ 2,042

$ 2,118

$ 1,968



















Operating income on GAAP basis

$ 8,563

$ 7,508

$ 6,260 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,969



2,052



1,995 Stock-based compensation expense



2,176



2,195



1,280 Restructuring and other charges



116



154



186 Acquisition-related costs



2



12



107 Operating income on non-GAAP basis

$ 12,826

$ 11,921

$ 9,828



















Interest expense on GAAP basis

$ (801)

$ (761)

$ (873) Loss on debt extinguishment



55



20



65 Interest expense on non-GAAP basis

$ (746)

$ (741)

$ (808)



















Other income, net on GAAP basis

$ 433

$ 122

$ 103 Excise tax benefit



(315)



-



- (Gains) losses on investments



-



(6)



4 Other



-



-



(31) Other income, net on non-GAAP basis

$ 118

$ 116

$ 76



















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis

$ 846

$ (1,649)

$ (13) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



1,167



3,231



1,286 Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis

$ 2,013

$ 1,582

$ 1,273



















Net income on GAAP basis

$ 7,349

$ 8,518

$ 5,503 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,969



2,052



1,995 Stock-based compensation expense



2,176



2,195



1,280 Restructuring and other charges



116



154



186 Acquisition-related costs



2



12



107 Loss on debt extinguishment



55



20



65 Excise tax benefit



(315)



-



- (Gains) losses on investments



-



(6)



4 Other



-



-



(31) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



(1,167)



(3,231)



(1,286) Net income on non-GAAP basis

$ 10,185

$ 9,714

$ 7,823



















Net income on GAAP basis

$ 7,349

$ 8,518

$ 5,503 Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,969



2,052



1,995 Stock-based compensation expense



2,176



2,195



1,280 Restructuring and other charges



116



154



186 Acquisition-related costs



2



12



107 Loss on debt extinguishment



55



20



65 Excise tax benefit



(315)



-



- (Gains) losses on investments



-



(6)



4 Other



-



-



(31) Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



(1,167)



(3,231)



(1,286) Other Adjustments:

















Interest expense



746



741



808 Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis



2,013



1,582



1,273 Depreciation



150



148



142 Amortization of purchased intangibles and right-of-use assets



34



33



37 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,128

$ 12,218

$ 10,083



















Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on GAAP basis



4,888



4,889



4,836 Non-GAAP adjustment (2)



69



80



59 Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on non-GAAP basis

4,957



4,969



4,895



















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 8,260

$ 7,703

$ 6,113 Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(250)



(237)



(100) Free cash flow

$ 8,010

$ 7,466

$ 6,013











































Fiscal

Quarter Ending















May 3,















2026











Expected average diluted share count (3):



































Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP basis

4,875











Non-GAAP adjustment (2)

69











Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis 4,944

































(1) For the fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2025, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments included a one-time discrete non-cash tax benefit

of $2.1 billion from the impact of lapses of statutes of limitations. (2) Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of stock-based

compensation expense expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method. (3) Excludes the effects of potential share repurchases.

BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)































February 1,

November 2,



2026

2025













ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,174

$ 16,178 Trade accounts receivable, net



8,460



7,145 Inventory



2,962



2,270 Other current assets



6,466



5,980 Total current assets



32,062



31,573













Long-term assets:











Property, plant and equipment, net



2,599



2,530 Goodwill



97,801



97,801 Intangible assets, net



30,302



32,273 Other long-term assets



7,139



6,915 Total assets

$ 169,903

$ 171,092



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 2,112

$ 1,560 Employee compensation and benefits



864



2,129 Short-term debt



2,252



3,152 Other current liabilities



11,631



11,673 Total current liabilities



16,859



18,514













Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



63,805



61,984 Other long-term liabilities



9,367



9,302 Total liabilities



90,031



89,800













Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock



-



- Common stock



5



5 Additional paid-in capital



73,135



71,308 Retained earnings



6,520



9,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income



212



218 Total stockholders' equity



79,872



81,292 Total liabilities and equity

$ 169,903

$ 171,092

BROADCOM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (IN MILLIONS)























Fiscal Quarter Ended



February 1,

November 2,

February 2,



2026

2025

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 7,349

$ 8,518

$ 5,503 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Amortization of intangible and right-of-use assets



2,003



2,085



2,032 Depreciation



150



148



142 Stock-based compensation



2,176



2,195



1,280 Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes



(455)



(3,025)



(696) Loss on debt extinguishment



55



20



65 Non-cash interest expense



72



71



97 Other



15



36



41 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:

















Trade accounts receivable, net



(1,315)



(651)



(539) Inventory



(692)



(90)



(148) Accounts payable



534



118



241 Employee compensation and benefits



(1,261)



410



(908) Other current assets and current liabilities



(692)



(809)



26 Other long-term assets and long-term liabilities



321



(1,323)



(1,023) Net cash provided by operating activities



8,260



7,703



6,113



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(250)



(237)



(100) Purchases of investments



(114)



(336)



(105) Sales of investments



244



101



18 Other



5



105



13 Net cash used in investing activities



(115)



(367)



(174)



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from long-term borrowings



4,474



4,971



2,986 Payments on debt obligations



(3,650)



(3,638)



(8,090) Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper, net



-



(488)



3,980 Payments of dividends



(3,086)



(2,797)



(2,774) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program



(7,850)



-



- Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards



-



-



(2,036) Issuance of common stock



-



103



- Other



(37)



(27)



(46) Net cash used in financing activities



(10,149)



(1,876)



(5,980)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(2,004)



5,460



(41) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



16,178



10,718



9,348 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 14,174

$ 16,178

$ 9,307



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Cash paid for interest

$ 619

$ 699

$ 671 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 782

$ 755

$ 404

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.