Vermilion Energy Inc. Delivers Record Annual Production and Strong Reserve Recycle Ratios, Q4 2025 Production Exceeds Guidance with Robust Fund Flows from Operations

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , and on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com .

Highlights

Year End 2025 Results

Generated $1,010 million ($6.58/basic share) (2) of fund flows from operations ("FFO") (1) and $375 million of free cash flow ("FCF") (6) , fully funding $635 million of exploration and development ("E&D") capital expenditures (3) while strengthening the balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders.

of fund flows from operations ("FFO") and $375 million of free cash flow ("FCF") , fully funding $635 million of exploration and development ("E&D") capital expenditures while strengthening the balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders. Reduced net debt (7) by more than $700 million since Q1 2025, ending the year at $1.34 billion and achieving a net debt to four quarter trailing FFO (8) ratio of 1.4x, with debt levels well below any relevant financial covenants.

by more than $700 million since Q1 2025, ending the year at $1.34 billion and achieving a net debt to four quarter trailing FFO ratio of 1.4x, with debt levels well below any relevant financial covenants. Returned $116 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $80 million in dividends and the repurchase and cancellation of 3.1 million shares under the NCIB.

Realized an average natural gas price of $6.01/mcf after hedging in 2025, more than three times the AECO benchmark, reflecting structural exposure to premium international gas markets and portfolio diversification.

Reported a net loss of $654 million ($4.25/basic share) driven by discontinued operations related to the sale of Saskatchewan and U.S. assets, and non-cash, price-related impairments on mature legacy assets in Australia, France, and Ireland, with no impact on 2025 FFO, liquidity or ongoing operations.

Record production of 119,919 boe/d (10) (65% natural gas), representing 46% per share growth year over year. Production comprised of 90,062 boe/d (10) from North American assets and 29,857 boe/d (10) from International assets.

(65% natural gas), representing 46% per share growth year over year. Production comprised of 90,062 boe/d from North American assets and 29,857 boe/d from International assets. Year-end total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves increased by 36% year over year to 592 mmboe (13) , reflecting a reserve life index of 14 years and a reserves replacement of over 450%.

, reflecting a reserve life index of 14 years and a reserves replacement of over 450%. Proved developed producing ("PDP") and 2P finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs (14) , including changes in future development costs ("FDC") of $14.91/boe and $7.71/boe, respectively, resulting in a FD&A Operating Recycle Ratio (15) of 1.8 times and 3.5 times, respectively.

, including changes in future development costs ("FDC") of $14.91/boe and $7.71/boe, respectively, resulting in a FD&A Operating Recycle Ratio of 1.8 times and 3.5 times, respectively. Before-tax net present value ("NPV") of 2P reserves, discounted at 10%, of $4.8 billion(13) or $23 per share(13) after deducting year-end net debt. The 2P NPV includes the development of 23% of Vermilion's internally identified inventory in the Deep Basin and Montney.

Q4 2025 Results

Generated $241 million ($1.57/basic share) (2) of FFO (1) and $49 million of FCF (6) , fully funding $192 million of E&D capital expenditures (3) .

of FFO and $49 million of FCF , fully funding $192 million of E&D capital expenditures . Vermilion reduced net debt by $42 million and returned $26 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, comprising $20 million in dividends and the repurchase and cancellation of 0.6 million shares through the NCIB.

Realized an average natural gas price of $5.50/mcf after hedging in Q4 2025, more than twice the AECO benchmark, reflecting diversified market access.

Reported a net loss from continuing operations of $438 million ($2.86/basic share), driven by non-cash impairments on legacy assets with no impact on quarterly FFO or FCF.

Production averaged 121,308 boe/d (10) (69% natural gas), up 46% per share versus Q4 2024 with 91,171 boe/d (10) from North America and 30,137 boe/d (10) from International assets.

(69% natural gas), up 46% per share versus Q4 2024 with 91,171 boe/d from North America and 30,137 boe/d from International assets. During the quarter, Vermilion brought online several top performing Deep Basin wells, including wells that were deferred to mid-Q4 2025 to maximize profitability. With these wells coming on production in the quarter, as well as previously shut-in wells being brought back online, production from continuing operations in Canada was over 5,000 boe/d higher than the prior quarter.

In the Montney, our Mica asset generated record production of over 16,000 boe/d in Q4 2025, while we spud the most recent pad and remained focused on continued improvement of both operating and drilling and completion costs.

In the Netherlands, successfully brought two (1.2 net) conventional natural gas wells on production and advanced permitting and preparatory work for additional drilling in 2026.

In Germany, advanced infrastructure construction for the Wisselshorst well, which remains on track for first production in mid-2026, while the Osterheide well delivered average production of approximately 10 mmcf/d, representing a 45% increase from Q3 2025.

Operationally, the fourth quarter of 2025 was reflective of our focus on continuous improvement. Unit operating costs in Canada benefitted from greater operational scale, high-quality assets and commitment to cost management to reach their lowest level in over a decade, which drove corporate unit operating costs of $11.86/boe, the lowest since 2020.

Outlook

Vermilion expects Q1 2026 production to average 122,000 to 124,000 boe/d (70% natural gas) (16) , with full-year production of 118,000 to 122,000 boe/d (70% natural gas) (16) on E&D capital expenditures of $600 to $630 million.

, with full-year production of 118,000 to 122,000 boe/d (70% natural gas) on E&D capital expenditures of $600 to $630 million. Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per common share, payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026. As previously announced, this quarterly cash dividend represents a 4% increase over the prior dividend, and the fifth consecutive year of dividend increases.

($M except as indicated) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Financial









Fund flows from operations (1) 240,734 253,810 262,698 1,010,251 1,205,783 Fund flows from operations ($/basic share) (2) 1.57 1.65 1.70 6.58 7.63 Fund flows from operations ($/diluted share) (2) 1.55 1.64 1.68 6.51 7.55 Net earnings (loss)









Net loss from continuing operations (438,119) (4,774) (18,524) (364,805) (96,169) Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations 466 7,331 208 (288,796) 49,430 Net earnings (loss) (437,653) 2,557 (18,316) (653,601) (46,739) Net loss from continuing operations ($/basic share) (2.86) (0.03) (0.12) (2.37) (0.61) Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations ($/basic share) - 0.05 - (1.88) 0.31 Net earnings (loss) ($/basic share) (2.86) 0.02 (0.12) (4.25) (0.30) Cash flows from operating activities 133,357 389,453 212,587 943,661 967,751 Cash flows used in (from) investing activities 109,062 (325,061) 154,672 1,238,736 634,868 Capital expenditures (3) 191,752 145,562 200,659 634,922 622,980 Acquisitions (4) 1,646 1,068 5,257 1,125,303 22,101 Dispositions (5) - 483,525 - 483,525 - Repurchase of shares 6,527 6,320 17,637 35,746 140,707 Cash dividends ($/share) 0.13 0.13 0.12 0.52 0.48 Dividends declared 19,895 19,947 18,521 79,907 75,327 Free cash flow (6) 48,982 108,248 62,039 375,329 582,803 Long-term debt 1,243,397 1,264,343 963,456 1,243,397 963,456 Net debt (7) 1,342,390 1,384,753 966,882 1,342,390 966,882 Net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations (8) 1.4 1.4 0.8 1.4 0.8 Shares outstanding - basic ('000s) 152,950 153,434 154,344 152,950 154,344 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted ('000s) (9) 155,183 154,921 156,184 153,863 158,068 Operational









Production (10)









Crude oil and condensate (bbls/d) 25,401 28,197 30,327 30,832 31,427 NGLs (bbls/d) 12,140 10,985 6,612 11,244 7,100 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 502.60 479.28 279.59 467.06 276.10 Total (boe/d) 121,308 119,062 83,536 119,919 84,543 Average realized prices









Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl) 83.21 91.93 100.06 89.98 104.29 NGLs ($/bbl) 21.17 22.99 29.38 24.69 30.61 Natural gas ($/mcf) 5.13 4.36 8.47 5.38 6.72 Average realized price ($/boe) 40.99 42.18 66.54 46.42 63.58 Production mix (% of production)









% priced with reference to AECO 54 % 52 % 33 % 50 % 32 % % priced with reference to TTF and NBP 15 % 15 % 23 % 15 % 22 % % priced with reference to WTI 21 % 23 % 29 % 25 % 31 % % priced with reference to Dated Brent 10 % 10 % 15 % 10 % 15 % Netbacks









Operating netback ($/boe) (11) 25.62 28.54 43.92 29.91 47.18 Fund flows from operations ($/boe) (12) 21.47 22.82 34.67 23.10 38.71

(1) Fund flows from operations (FFO) is a total of segments and non-GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to net loss and is calculated as sales less royalties, transportation expense, operating expense, G&A expense, corporate income tax expense (recovery), PRRT expense, interest expense, equity based compensation settled in cash, realized (gain) loss on derivatives, realized foreign exchange (gain) loss, and realized other (income) expense. The measure is used by management to assess the contribution of each business unit to Vermilion's ability to generate income necessary to pay dividends, repay debt, fund asset retirement obligations, and make capital investments. FFO does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS® Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. More information and a reconciliation to net earnings (loss), the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document. Fund flows from continuing operations and fund flows from discontinued operations are calculated in the same manner as FFO and are most directly comparable to net earnings (loss) from continuing operations and net earnings (loss) discontinued operations, respectively.



(2) Fund flows from operations per basic share and diluted share is calculated by dividing fund flows from operations (total of segments and non-GAAP financial measure) by the basic weighted average shares outstanding as defined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Fund flows from operations per diluted share is calculated by dividing fund flows from operations by the sum of basic weighted average shares outstanding and incremental shares issuable under the equity based compensation plans as determined using the treasury stock method. Management assesses fund flows from operations on a per share basis as we believe this provides a measure of our operating performance after taking into account the issuance and potential future issuance of Vermilion common shares. More information and a reconciliation to cash flows used in investing activities, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document. Fund flows from continuing operations per basic and diluted share and fund flows from discontinued operations per basic and diluted share are calculated in the same manner as FFO per basic and diluted share.



(3) Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to cash flows used in investing activities and is calculated as the sum of drilling and development costs and exploration and evaluation costs. Management considers capital expenditures to be a useful measure of our investment in our existing asset base. Capital expenditures does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. More information and a reconciliation to cash flows used in investing activities, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document. Capital expenditures is also referred to as E&D capital expenditures.



(4) Acquisitions is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. Acquisitions is calculated as the sum of acquisitions, net of cash acquired, acquisitions of securities and net acquired working capital (deficit). Management believes that including these components provides a useful measure of the economic investment associated with our acquisition activity and is most directly comparable to cash flows used in investing activities. More information and a reconciliation to acquisitions, net of cash acquired and acquisition of securities, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(5) Dispositions is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. Dispositions is calculated as the sum of dispositions, and disposition of securities. Management believes that including these components provides a useful measure of the proceeds associated with our disposition activities and is most directly comparable to cash flows used in investing activities. More information and a reconciliation to dispositions and disposition of securities, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measures, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(6) Free cash flow (FCF) and excess free cash flow (EFCF) are non-GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to cash flows from operating activities. FCF is calculated as FFO less drilling and development costs and exploration and evaluation costs and EFCF is calculated as FCF less payments on lease obligations and asset retirement obligations settled. FCF is used by management to determine the funding available for investing and financing activities including payment of dividends, repayment of long-term debt, reallocation into existing business units and deployment into new ventures. EFCF is used by management to determine the funding available to return to shareholders after costs attributable to normal business operations. FCF and EFCF do not have standardized meanings under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. More information and a reconciliation to cash flows from operating activities, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(7) Net debt is a capital management measure in accordance with IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" that is most directly comparable to long-term debt and is calculated as long-term debt (excluding unrealized foreign exchange on swapped USD borrowings) plus adjusted working deficit (capital), a non-GAAP financial measure described in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document. Management considers this a helpful representation of Vermilion's net financing obligations after adjusting for the timing of working capital fluctuations. More information and a reconciliation to long-term debt, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(8) Net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations is a non-GAAP ratio and is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. Net debt to four quarter FFO is calculated as net debt divided by FFO from the preceding four quarters. Management uses this measure to assess the Company's ability to repay debt. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.





Subsequent to February 26, 2025, net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations is calculated inclusive of Westbrick Energy's pre-acquisition four quarter trailing fund flows from operations, as if the acquisition of Westbrick Energy occurred at the beginning of the four quarter trailing period, and exclusive of the four quarter trailing fund flows from discontinued operations to reflect the Company's ability to repay debt on a pro forma basis.



(9) Diluted shares outstanding represents the sum of shares outstanding at the period end plus outstanding awards under the Long-term Incentive Plan, based on current estimates of future performance factors and forfeiture rates.



(10) Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 "Production" of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for disclosure by product type.



(11) Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. Operating netback is most directly comparable to net (loss) earnings and is calculated as sales less royalties, operating expense, transportation expense, PRRT expense, and realized hedging (gain) loss, and when presented on a per unit basis is a non-GAAP ratio. Management assesses operating netback as a measure of the profitability and efficiency of our field operations. More information and a reconciliation to net (loss) earnings, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure, can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(12) Fund flows from operations per boe is a non-GAAP ratio that is not standardized under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. FFO per boe is calculated as FFO divided by boe production. FFO per boe is used by management to assess the profitability of Vermilion's business units and Vermilion as a whole. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document. Fund flows from continuing operations per boe and fund flows from discontinued operations per boe are calculated in the same manner as FFO per boe.



(13) Estimated gross proved, developed and producing, total proved, and total proved plus probable reserves as evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") in a report dated March 3, 2026 with an effective date of December 31, 2025 (the "McDaniel Reserves Report"). See Vermilion's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 for additional information, including reserve pricing assumptions. Per share metrics calculated using basic shares outstanding at December 31, 2025.



(14) F&D (finding and development) and FD&A (finding, development and acquisition) costs are calculated by dividing the applicable capital expenditures for the period, including the change in undiscounted FDC (future development capital), by the change in the reserves, incorporating revisions and production, for the same period. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(15) Operating Recycle Ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing the Operating Netback, excluding PRRT and realized hedging gains and losses, by the cost of adding reserves (F&D and FD&A cost). For the purposes of calculating 2025 Operating Recycle Ratio, this netback number was $26.60. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(16) Based on Company estimates as at March 2, 2026.

Message to Shareholders

It was an impactful year for Vermilion, repositioning the Company as a Global Gas Producer with long-duration assets, improving profitability and growing free cash flow ("FCF") per share. Through the acquisition of Westbrick Energy Ltd. and the divestments of our Saskatchewan and United States businesses, our go-forward strategy is focused on our gas-weighted assets in Canada and Europe. Our portfolio is anchored by liquids-rich gas assets in the Deep Basin and Montney, complemented by premium-priced European gas assets in Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands. This exposure to global commodity prices remains a strategic advantage for Vermilion, as illustrated by our 2025 realized gas price, after hedging, of $6.01/mcf, which benefits from direct exposure to European gas prices. Europe is on track to exit the winter season with gas inventories well below the five-year average, and the requirement to refill storage ahead of the next winter season is expected to be positive to gas fundamentals.

Our repositioned global gas portfolio is characterized by higher production per share and a lower cost structure, the combination of which delivers growing FCF - all underpinned by high-quality, long-life assets. Through acquisitions and exploration, we have secured large in-place resource that provides decades of development opportunities. We continue to improve on controllable elements of our business - including safety, production and costs - driving stronger profitability. Our strategic investments in Mica Montney infrastructure to achieve our target production of 28,000 boe/d, while leveraging existing Deep Basin infrastructure to profitably grow production, along with development of an existing large gas discovery in Germany, will deliver a sustainable increase in excess free cash flow ("EFCF"). The long duration of our asset base and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation, combined with a low share count, benefits our shareholders through enhanced per share outcomes. With fewer than 153 million shares outstanding, Vermilion is well positioned to add meaningful per-share value as we execute on our strategic objectives.

Vermilion has a clear strategic roadmap to 2030, with a significant increase in FCF anticipated in 2028, as outlined in our recent Investor Day, which utilized a flat commodity price assumption. The roadmap underscores the depth and quality of Vermilion's portfolio well beyond 2030 and reinforces our conviction in the Company's long-term value proposition.

Our long-term execution is driven by our focus on what we can control. Through a busy year of acquisition and divestiture activity, Vermilion delivered strong operational and financial performance, with Q4 2025 representing another solid quarter. Production in Q4 2025 exceeded the top end of our guidance range, while fund flows from operations ("FFO") benefitted from strong realized pricing and an improved cost structure. In the Deep Basin, we brought online some of the strongest gas wells in Alberta, which reinforces our confidence in the quality of our assets and our 2026 drilling program. Our Mica Montney asset achieved record quarterly production and successfully delineated additional acreage on the Alberta side of our asset. Global gas sales in Q4 2025 continued to benefit from strong realizations, with a realized price, after hedging, of $5.50/mcf, more than doubling the AECO benchmark for the quarter. Vermilion's direct European gas exposure, over 110 mmcf/d in Q4 2025, is a significant driver of this outperformance, while our Canadian gas production benefitted from enhanced market diversification and a sophisticated hedging program to exceed local benchmark prices.

We are encouraged by Vermilion's recent performance and are excited about the outlook we shared at Investor Day. We remain focused on improving profitability and resilience across the business. With a high-quality asset base and a strong team in place, we are confident in our ability to grow FCF, reduce net debt, and return capital to shareholders - and in our ability to maintain this performance for many years to come.

Q4 2025 Review

Vermilion generated $241 million of FFO in Q4 2025, with FCF of $49 million on E&D capital expenditures of $192 million. During the quarter, the Company recorded non-cash, price-related impairment charges related to legacy mature assets in Australia, France and Ireland. These price-related impairments on legacy mature assets are not an indication of deterioration in the performance or outlook of Vermilion's mature asset portfolio. With respect to Ireland, the $304 million non-cash impairment represents a partial reversal of the price-driven $439 million non-cash gain on acquisition recorded in 2023 in Ireland, based upon lower European gas prices.

Production averaged 121,308 boe/d (69% natural gas)(1), with full-year 2025 production of 119,919 boe/d (65% natural gas)(1). Production from Vermilion's Canadian continuing operations averaged 91,053 boe/d(1) in Q4 2025, a 6% increase over the prior quarter, reflecting strong performance from recent Deep Basin wells and production from previously shut-in wells being brought back online. Production from Vermilion's International operations averaged 30,137 boe/d(1) in Q4 2025, in-line with the prior quarter, as new production in the Netherlands and higher gas production in Germany largely offset natural declines in Ireland, Australia and Croatia.

In Canada, the Company maintained a three-rig drilling program in the Deep Basin, drilling sixteen (16.0 net), completing fourteen (14.0 net), and bringing on production seventeen (17.0 net) liquids-rich gas wells. The Company elected to defer start-up of several highly productive wells that were drilled and completed in Q3 2025 to mid-Q4 2025 to maximize profitability. With these wells coming on production in the quarter, as well as previously shut-in wells being brought back online, production from continuing operations in Canada was over 5,000 boe/d higher than the prior quarter. In addition to record Q4 production in the Montney, we drilled four (4.0 net) liquids-rich shale gas wells that are expected to be completed and brought online in 2026.

In the Netherlands, Vermilion completed and brought on production two (1.2 net) conventional natural gas wells in Q4 2025. The Company also progressed preliminary work to facilitate drilling one (0.5 net) well in Netherlands in 2026, including receiving certain required permits. In Germany, we progressed infrastructure build-out for the first Wisselshorst well (0.6 net) during Q4 2025 and we expect first production from this well in mid-2026. In addition, the Osterheide well (1.0 net) that was brought on production earlier in the year increased production in Q4 2025, with average production of 10 mmcf/d (1,600 boe/d) up 45% compared to the prior quarter.

Operationally, the fourth quarter of 2025 was reflective of our focus on continuous improvement. In Canada, our greater operational scale, high-quality assets and commitment to cost management drove unit operating costs to their lowest level in over a decade. On a corporate basis, this resulted in unit operating costs of $11.86, the lowest since 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, we accelerated debt reduction by selling a portion of our ownership of Coelacanth Energy Inc. ("Coelacanth"). The transactions, completed in December 2025, resulted in $42MM of incremental debt reduction and a realized gain on disposition of $12 million. We continue to hold a 10.1% ownership in Coelacanth and will continue to monitor delineation activity on the Coelacanth asset base.

2025 Reserves Update

Vermilion's reserves are evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator. Total proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves increased by 25% from the prior year to 210 mmboe(2), while proved plus probable ("2P") reserves increased by 36% from the prior year to 592 mmboe(2), driven by organic growth and Vermilion's acquisition in the Deep Basin of Alberta that closed in February 2025. Vermilion added 86 mmboe of PDP reserves and 201 mmboe of 2P reserves at an average finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A")(3) cost, including future development costs, of $14.91 and $7.71 per boe, respectively, resulting in an operating recycle ratio(4) of 1.8 times on a PDP basis and 3.5 times on a 2P basis. The PDP and 2P additions reflect reserves replacement of 196% and 459%, respectively.

The 2P reserve life index at December 31, 2025, is 14 years, which is consistent with our long-term average. Vermilion's internal estimate of drilling locations across our 1.3 million net acres in the Deep Basin and Montney is approximately 1,700 locations(5), of which 23% are included in our year-end reserves. In addition, internal estimates of gas initially in place related to exploration and development prospects in Europe are not included in our year-end reserves, and therefore Vermilion believes there is significant upside to future European gas reserves given our 1.4 million net acre land base across Germany and the Netherlands and the Company's track record of exploration success. The before-tax net present value of 2P reserves, discounted at 10%, using three consultant average January 1, 2026 pricing, is $4.8 billion(2), or $23 per basic share(2) after deducting year-end net debt. PDP reserves at December 31, 2025 do not reflect any volumes or present value of reserves associated with the Wisselshorst discovery on the Bommelsen license, while 2P reserves include approximately 7 mmboe of reserves associated with the initial discovery. Vermilion has identified up to six additional drilling locations on the Bommelsen license that currently have no reserves assigned.

The following table provides a summary of company interest reserves by reserve category and region on an oil equivalent basis. Please refer to Vermilion's 2025 Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("2025 Annual Information Form") for detailed information by country and product type.

BOE (mboe) Proved Developed

Producing Proved Developed

Non-Producing Proved

Undeveloped Proved Probable Proved Plus

Probable North America 164,098 6,109 140,195 310,403 190,972 501,374 International 46,111 1,799 9,794 57,703 33,258 90,962 Vermilion 210,209 7,908 149,989 368,106 224,230 592,336

The following table provides a reconciliation of changes in company interest reserves by reserve category and region. Please refer to Vermilion's 2025 Annual Information Form for detailed information by country and product type and for an explanation concerning the reserve change categories. The following tables may not total due to rounding.

PDP (mboe) North America International Vermilion December 31, 2024 114,376 53,600 167,976 Discoveries - - - Extensions & Improved Recovery 15,124 170 15,294 Technical Revisions 15,771 5,299 21,071 Acquisitions 90,620 - 90,620 Dispositions (36,753) - (36,753) Economic Factors (2,167) (2,061) (4,229) Production (32,873) (10,898) (43,771) December 31, 2025 164,098 46,111 210,209 1P (mboe) North America International Vermilion December 31, 2024 210,670 68,453 279,123 Discoveries - - - Extensions & Improved Recovery 29,860 3,890 33,750 Technical Revisions (942) (1,530) (2,472) Acquisitions 177,154 - 177,154 Dispositions (70,807) - (70,807) Economic Factors (2,661) (2,212) (4,872) Production (32,873) (10,898) (43,771) December 31, 2025 310,403 57,703 368,106

2P (mboe) North America International Vermilion December 31, 2024 330,612 104,496 435,109 Discoveries - - - Extensions & Improved Recovery 70,661 6,418 77,079 Technical Revisions (11,051) (7,099) (18,150) Acquisitions 249,963 - 249,963 Dispositions (102,661) - (102,661) Economic Factors (3,278) (1,956) (5,233) Production (32,873) (10,898) (43,771) December 31, 2025 501,374 90,962 592,336

Additional information about the McDaniel Reserves Report can be found in our Annual Information Form on our website at www.vermilionenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Outlook and Guidance Update

Vermilion expects Q1 2026 production to average 122,000 to 124,000 boe/d (70% natural gas)(6). Q1 2026 production includes temporary downtime in Australia related to a category three cyclone event. Our staff in Australia successfully managed the safe shutdown and exported approximately 300,000 barrels of oil in Q1 2026, and are now focused on completing the necessary repair work to support the restart of operations following the shutdown.

Full-year 2026 guidance is unchanged, with the Company expecting to deliver production of 118,000 to 122,000 boe/d (70% gas)(6) on E&D capital expenditures of $600 to $630 million and reflects the impact of operated and non-operated maintenance in Europe planned for Q3 2026, including a 32-day turnaround in Ireland, which occurs on a five-year cycle.

Commodity Hedging

Vermilion hedges to manage commodity price exposures and increase the stability of our cash flows. In aggregate, we have 48% of our expected net-of-royalty production hedged for 2026. With respect to individual commodity products, we have hedged 50% of our European natural gas production, 53% of our crude oil production, and 45% of our North American natural gas volumes, respectively. Please refer to the Hedging section of our website under Invest With Us for further details using the following link:

https://www.vermilionenergy.com/invest-with-us/hedging.

(Signed "Dion Hatcher")

Dion Hatcher

President & Chief Executive Officer

March 4, 2026

(1) Please refer to Supplemental Table 4 "Production" of the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for disclosure by product type.



(2) Estimated gross proved, developed and producing, total proved, and total proved plus probable reserves as evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") in a report dated March 3, 2026 with an effective date of December 31, 2025 (the "McDaniel Reserves Report"). See Vermilion's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 for additional information, including reserve pricing assumptions. Per share metrics calculated using basic shares outstanding at December 31, 2025.



(3) F&D (finding and development) and FD&A (finding, development and acquisition) costs are calculated by dividing the applicable capital expenditures for the period, including the change in undiscounted FDC (future development capital), by the change in the reserves, incorporating revisions and production, for the same period. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(4) Operating Recycle Ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing the Operating Netback, excluding PRRT and realized hedging gains and losses, by the cost of adding reserves (F&D and FD&A cost). For the purposes of calculating 2025 Operating Recycle Ratio, this netback number was $26.60. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Specified Financial Measures" section of this document.



(5) Refer to the disclaimer on Estimates of Drilling Locations.



(6) Based on Company estimates as at March 2, 2026.

Non-GAAP and Other Specified Financial Measures

This report and other materials released by Vermilion includes financial measures that are not standardized, specified, defined, or determined under IFRS Accounting Standards and are therefore considered non-GAAP or other specified financial measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These financial measures include:

Total of Segments Measures

Fund flows from operations (FFO): Most directly comparable to net loss, FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and total of segments measure comprised of sales less royalties, transportation, operating, G&A, corporate income tax, PRRT, interest expense, equity based compensation settled in cash, realized gain (loss) on derivatives, realized foreign exchange gain (loss), and realized other income (expense). The measure is used by management to assess the contribution of each business unit to Vermilion's ability to generate income necessary to pay dividends, repay debt, fund asset retirement obligations and make capital investments. Reconciliation to the most directly comparable primary financial statement measures can be found below. Fund flows from continuing operations and fund flows from discontinued operations are calculated in the same manner as FFO and is most directly comparable to net earnings (loss) from continuing operations and net earnings (loss) discontinued operations, respectively.

Reconciliation of fund flows from continuing operations to net loss from continuing operations:



Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024

$M $/boe $M $/boe $M $/boe $M $/boe Sales 458,722 40.96 410,018 65.54 1,820,751 44.68 1,546,493 61.09 Royalties (32,367) (2.89) (21,728) (3.47) (119,124) (2.92) (92,916) (3.67) Transportation (36,178) (3.23) (21,253) (3.40) (132,883) (3.26) (86,247) (3.41) Operating (133,133) (11.89) (108,141) (17.29) (508,521) (12.48) (446,173) (17.62) General and administration (1) (25,698) (2.29) (20,645) (3.30) (98,450) (2.42) (74,010) (2.92) Corporate income tax expense 8,807 0.79 (15,996) (2.56) (26,044) (0.64) (66,423) (2.62) Petroleum resource rent tax 8,391 0.75 3,226 0.52 2,955 0.07 (11,702) (0.46) Interest expense (27,670) (2.47) (23,965) (3.83) (132,748) (3.26) (84,606) (3.34) Equity based compensation (627) (0.06) - - (6,319) (0.16) (14,361) (0.57) Realized gain on derivatives 21,037 1.88 28,795 4.60 141,648 3.48 345,318 13.64 Realized foreign exchange gain 93 0.01 2,442 0.39 1,223 0.03 7,735 0.31 Realized other expense (844) (0.08) (5,119) (0.82) (15,800) (0.39) (7,267) (0.29) Fund flows from continuing operations 240,533 21.48 227,634 36.38 926,688 22.73 1,015,841 40.14 Equity based compensation (5,693)

(7,499)

(18,847)

(15,569)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (2) 53,894

(137,273)

116,299

(452,858)

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (2) 30,421

(29,079)

(41,098)

(59,463)

Accretion (19,202)

(17,112)

(71,629)

(66,179)

Depletion and depreciation (209,384)

(131,139)

(697,461)

(563,982)

Deferred tax recovery (expense) 31,754

80,955

(16,901)

51,875

Impairment expense (572,159)

-

(572,159)

-

Unrealized other income (expense) (2) 11,717

(5,011)

10,303

(5,834)

Net loss from continuing operations (438,119)

(18,524)

(364,805)

(96,169)



(1) General and administration expenses previously presented within the Corporate segment have been reclassified to our Canadian segment. The prior period results have been presented to conform with current period presentation. (2) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), and Unrealized other income (expense) are line items from the respective Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of fund flows from discontinued operations to net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations:



Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024

$M $/boe $M $/boe $M $/boe $M $/boe Sales 827 76.83 94,334 71.23 210,643 69.80 434,914 74.40 Royalties (205) (19.04) (18,321) (13.83) (40,591) (13.45) (85,034) (14.55) Transportation (38) (3.53) (2,708) (2.04) (7,007) (2.32) (12,686) (2.17) Operating 170 15.79 (31,425) (23.73) (59,115) (19.59) (121,740) (20.83) General and administration (553) (51.37) (6,815) (5.15) (20,367) (6.75) (25,493) (4.36) Corporate income tax expense - - (1) - - - (19) - Fund flows from discontinued operations 201 18.68 35,064 26.48 83,563 27.69 189,942 32.49 Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain (1) (207)

562

(308)

992

Unrealized other expense (1) -

-

(3,986)

-

Accretion -

(2,160)

(4,235)

(8,362)

Depletion and depreciation 585

(32,319)

(45,926)

(119,258)

Deferred tax (expense) recovery (113)

(939)

54,482

(13,884)

Impairment expense -

-

(372,386)

-

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations 466

208

(288,796)

49,430



















Fund flows from operations 240,734 21.47 262,698 34.67 1,010,251 23.10 1,205,783 38.71

















Net loss (437,653)

(18,316)

(653,601)

(46,739)



(1) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), and Unrealized other income (expense) are line items from the respective Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Ratios

Fund flows from operations per basic and diluted share: FFO per basic share and diluted share are non-GAAP ratios. Management assesses fund flows from operations on a per share basis as we believe this provides a measure of our operating performance after taking into account the issuance and potential future issuance of Vermilion common shares. Fund flows from operations per basic share is calculated by dividing fund flows from operations (total of segments measure) by the basic weighted average shares outstanding as defined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Fund flows from operations per diluted share is calculated by dividing fund flows from operations by the sum of basic weighted average shares outstanding and incremental shares issuable under the equity based compensation plans as determined using the treasury stock method. Fund flows from continuing operations per basic and diluted share and fund flows from discontinued operations per basic and diluted share are calculated in the same manner as FFO per basic and diluted share.

Fund flows from operations per boe: Management uses fund flows from operations per boe to assess the profitability of our business units and Vermilion as a whole. Fund flows from operations per boe is calculated by dividing fund flows from operations (total of segments measure) by boe production. Fund flows from continuing operations per boe and fund flows from discontinued operations per boe are calculated in the same manner as FFO per boe.

Free cash flow (FCF) and excess free cash flow (EFCF): Most directly comparable to cash flows from operating activities, FCF is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as fund flows from operations less drilling and development costs and exploration and evaluation costs and EFCF is comprised of FCF less payments on lease obligations and asset retirement obligations settled. FCF is used by management to determine the funding available for investing and financing activities including payment of dividends, repayment of long-term debt, reallocation into existing business units and deployment into new ventures. EFCF is used by management to determine the funding available to return to shareholders after costs attributable to normal business operations. Reconciliation to the primary financial statement measures can be found in the following table.

($M) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities 133,357 212,587 943,661 967,751 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 75,953 26,829 4,104 182,698 Asset retirement obligations settled 31,424 23,282 62,486 55,334 Fund flows from operations 240,734 262,698 1,010,251 1,205,783 Drilling and development (193,757) (176,505) (617,250) (586,962) Exploration and evaluation 2,005 (24,154) (17,672) (36,018) Free cash flow 48,982 62,039 375,329 582,803 Payments on lease obligations (2,737) (82,060) (13,432) (101,539) Asset retirement obligations settled (31,424) (23,282) (62,486) (55,334) Excess free cash flow 14,821 (43,303) 299,411 425,930

Capital expenditures: Most directly comparable to cash flows used in investing activities, capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the sum of drilling and development costs and exploration and evaluation costs as derived from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. We consider capital expenditures to be a useful measure of our investment in our existing asset base. Capital expenditures are also referred to as E&D capital. Reconciliation to the primary financial statement measures can be found below.

($M) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Drilling and development 193,757 176,505 617,250 586,962 Exploration and evaluation (2,005) 24,154 17,672 36,018 Capital expenditures 191,752 200,659 634,922 622,980

Payout and payout % of FFO: Payout and payout % of FFO are, respectively, a non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. Payout is most directly comparable to dividends declared. Payout is comprised of dividends declared plus drilling and development costs, exploration and evaluation costs, and asset retirement obligations settled, and payout % of FFO is calculated as payout divided by FFO. The measure is used by management to assess the amount of cash distributed back to shareholders and reinvested in the business for maintaining production and organic growth. Payout as a percentage of FFO is also referred to as the payout ratio or sustainability ratio. The reconciliation of the measure to the primary financial statement measure can be found below.

($M) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Dividends declared 19,895 18,521 79,907 75,327 Drilling and development 193,757 176,505 617,250 586,962 Exploration and evaluation (2,005) 24,154 17,672 36,018 Asset retirement obligations settled 31,424 23,282 62,486 55,334 Payout 243,071 242,462 777,315 753,641 % of fund flows from operations 101 % 92 % 77 % 63 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE): A non-GAAP ratio, ROCE is a measure that management uses to analyze our profitability and the efficiency of our capital allocation process; the comparable primary financial statement measure is earnings before income taxes. ROCE is calculated by dividing net loss before interest and taxes ("EBIT") by average capital employed over the preceding twelve months. Capital employed is calculated as total assets less current liabilities while average capital employed is calculated using the balance sheets at the beginning and end of the twelve-month period.



Twelve Months Ended ($M) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Net loss (653,601) (46,739) Taxes (14,492) 40,153 Interest expense 132,748 84,606 EBIT (535,345) 78,020 Average capital employed (1) 5,120,536 5,464,037 Return on capital employed (10) % 1 %

(1)Average capital employed includes the current portion of asset retirement obligations, previously presented on a combined basis as long-term. The prior period results have been presented to conform with current period presentation.

Adjusted working capital (deficit): Adjusted working capital (deficit) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current derivatives, current asset retirement obligations and current lease liabilities. The measure is used by management to calculate net debt, a capital management measure disclosed below.



As at ($M) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Current assets 467,286 582,326 Current liabilities (554,547) (664,178) Current derivative asset (78,694) (40,312) Current asset retirement obligation (1) 54,504 53,588 Current lease liability 9,206 12,206 Current derivative liability 6,154 52,944 Adjusted working capital deficit (96,091) (3,426)

(1)Asset retirement obligations previously presented as a combined balance have been reclassified into current and long-term portion of asset retirement obligations. The prior period results have been presented to conform with current period presentation.

Acquisitions: Acquisitions is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as the sum of acquisitions, net of cash acquired and acquisitions of securities from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Vermilion common shares issued as consideration, the estimated value of contingent consideration, the amount of acquiree's outstanding long-term debt assumed, and net acquired working capital deficit or surplus. Management believes that including these components provides a useful measure of the economic investment associated with our acquisition activity and is most directly comparable to cash flows used in investing activities. A reconciliation to the acquisitions line items in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows can be found below.

($M) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 1,646 5,257 1,088,761 12,728 Shares issued for acquisition - - 13,363 - Acquisition of securities - - - 9,373 Acquired working capital deficit - - 23,179 - Acquisitions 1,646 5,257 1,125,303 22,101

Dispositions: Dispositions is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as the sum of dispositions, and disposition of securities from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Management believes that including these components provides a useful measure of the proceeds associated with our disposition activities and is most directly comparable to cash flows used in investing activities. A reconciliation to dispositions, and disposition of securities, the most directly comparable primary financial statement measures, can be found below.

($M) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Dispositions - - 483,525 - Disposition of securities 41,782 - 41,782 - Dispositions 41,782 - 525,307 -

Operating netback: Operating netback is non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as sales less royalties, operating expense, transportation costs, PRRT, and realized hedging gains and losses, and when presented on a per unit basis is a non-GAAP ratio. Operating netback is most directly comparable to net loss. Management assesses operating netback as a measure of the profitability and efficiency of our field operations.

Net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations: Management uses net debt (a capital management measure, as defined below) to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations to assess the Company's ability to repay debt. Net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as net debt (capital management measure) divided by fund flows from operations (total of segments measure) from the preceding four quarters.

Capital Management Measure

Net debt: Net debt is a capital management measure in accordance with IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" that is most directly comparable to long-term debt. Net debt is comprised of long-term debt (excluding unrealized foreign exchange on swapped USD borrowings) plus adjusted working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current derivatives, current asset retirement obligations and current lease liabilities), and represents Vermilion's net financing obligations after adjusting for the timing of working capital fluctuations.



As at ($M) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Long-term debt 1,243,397 963,456 Adjusted working capital (1) 96,091 3,426 Unrealized FX on swapped USD borrowings (2) 2,902 - Net debt 1,342,390 966,882





Ratio of net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations (3) 1.4 0.8

(1)Adjusted working capital is defined as current assets (excluding current derivatives), less current liabilities (excluding current derivatives, current asset retirement obligations and current lease liabilities).

(2)Vermilion may enter into cross currency interest rate swaps to hedge the foreign exchange movements on USD borrowings on our revolving credit facility. Unrealized FX on swapped USD borrowings relates to the unrealized gains and losses on our cross currency interest swaps. At December 31, 2025, there was $196.7 million of USD borrowings on our revolving credit facility. (December 31, 2024 - $nil).

(3)Subsequent to February 26, 2025, net debt to four quarter trailing fund flows from operations is calculated inclusive of Westbrick Energy's pre-acquisition four quarter trailing fund flows from operations, as if the acquisition of Westbrick Energy occurred at the beginning of the four quarter trailing period, and exclusive of the four quarter trailing fund flows from discontinued operations to reflect the Company's ability to repay debt on a pro forma basis.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Diluted shares outstanding: The sum of shares outstanding at the period end plus outstanding awards under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), based on current estimates of future performance factors and forfeiture rates.

('000s of shares) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Shares outstanding 152,950 154,344 Potential shares issuable pursuant to the LTIP 4,663 3,493 Diluted shares outstanding 157,613 157,837

Production per share growth: Calculated as the change in production determined on a per weighted average shares outstanding basis over a predefined period of time, expressed as a compounded, annualized return percentage. Measuring production growth per share better reflects the interests of our existing shareholders by reflecting the dilutive impact of equity issuances.

F&D (finding and development) and FD&A (finding, development and acquisition) costs: used as a measure of capital efficiency, calculated by dividing the applicable capital expenditures for the period, including the change in undiscounted FDC (future development capital), by the change in the reserves, incorporating revisions and production, for the same period.

Operating Recycle Ratio: A non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing the Operating Netback, excluding PRRT and realized hedging gains and losses, by the cost of adding reserves (F&D and FD&A cost). Management assesses operating recycle ratio as a measure of the reinvestment of earnings.

