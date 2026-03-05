Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce that iQ Food Co. ("iQ") has secured a real estate location for its rst restaurant in Western Canada, located in Calgary, Alberta. With the signing of this lease, it marks the 1st location expansion outside of Ontario for the brand, so it is a signicant milestone in iQ's national expansion strategy and supports the Company's continued execution against its organic growth pipeline. iQ is a premium healthy-eating quick service restaurant ("QSR") concept known for its vibrant menu of nourishing, clean-eating dishes including healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, crafted to satisfy a wide range of tastes and lifestyles.

"Securing our rst Western Canada location marks an important step in our national expansion plan for iQ and for Happy Belly," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Calgary is a compelling, health-forward market with strong customer fundamentals which is an ideal t for iQ's positioning. This location reflects our disciplined approach to expansion by prioritizing high-quality real estate that supports consistent daily demand and attractive unit economics."

"The momentum behind iQ continues to validate both the strength of the concept and our execution. At the time of acquisition in Q3 2024, iQ operated four locations. We have since grown our footprint to 7 opened locations, with number 8 opening in Q2 2026, so Calgary will be our 9th location in Canada. With Area Development Agreements across Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia totaling 65 committed units, we are building the foundation to scale iQ into a nationally recognized brand and drive sustained expansion in Canada's most attractive urban markets."

"Our focus remains on accelerating growth through organic development and targeted acquisitions. With a growing pipeline of restaurants across Canada, iQ continues to strengthen Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands, spanning various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our disciplined, predictable growth engine is delivering measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S., creating long-term value for shareholders."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About iQ Food Co.

iQ is a flagship brand in Canada's premium healthy eating market and is strategically located in urban and central business districts. iQ serves a variety of delicious and wholesome food options such as healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the whole family can enjoy. iQ caters to thousands of health-conscious customers from local businesses, while expanding into catering services to service an even greater audience in downtown densely populated areas. This strategy has fostered strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base driven by word-of-mouth and, most importantly, satised customers.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

