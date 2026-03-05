Tuniu Corporation: Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Shareholder Return Plan

NANJING, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2025
- Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 20.3% year-over-year to RMB123.5 million (US$17.7 million[1]).
- Revenues from package tours in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 35.3% year-over-year to RMB102.1 million (US$14.6 million).
- Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared to a net loss of RMB25.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
"We are pleased to report strong performance for the fourth quarter of 2025," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Net revenues increased by 20.3% year-over-year, while revenues from packaged tours grew by 35.3% year-over-year. We achieved a year-over-year return to profitability in the fourth quarter and once again delivered full-year profitability, marking the third consecutive year of full-year non-GAAP profitability. In 2025, we adopted a proactive product strategy and an open sales channel approach, driving sustained business growth. In addition, supported by new technologies, we continuously optimized our internal operations and management, achieving ongoing cost reductions and efficiency improvements. Looking ahead to 2026, we will continue to enhance our performance and profitability, striving to create greater value for both our customers and shareholders."
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.9931 on December 31, 2025 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Net revenues were RMB123.5 million (US$17.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.3% from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB102.1 million (US$14.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.3% from the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.
- Other revenues were RMB21.5 million (US$3.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 21.4% from the corresponding period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of merchandise sales.
Cost of revenues was RMB53.5 million (US$7.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 62.5% from the corresponding period in 2024. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 43.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 32.1% in the corresponding period in 2024.
Gross profit was RMB70.0 million (US$10.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was almost in line with gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating expenses were RMB69.0 million (US$9.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.4% from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB12.3 million (US$1.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.6%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB44.1 million (US$6.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB12.8 million (US$1.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 52.2%. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of property and equipment, net recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Income from operations was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a loss from operations of RMB12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP[2] income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Net income was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of RMB25.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB1.1 billion (US$162.9 million).
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Fiscal Year 2025 Results
Net revenues were RMB578.0 million (US$82.6 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5% from 2024.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB493.5 million (US$70.6 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1% from 2024. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.
- Other revenues were RMB84.5 million (US$12.1 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 20.4% from 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the commission fees received from other travel-related products.
Cost of revenues was RMB243.0 million (US$34.7 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 56.2% from 2024. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 42.0% in 2025, compared to 30.3% in 2024.
Gross profit was RMB335.0 million (US$47.9 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.4% from 2024.
Operating expenses were RMB323.7 million (US$46.3 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8% from 2024.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB59.0 million (US$8.4 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.0%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses. Research and product development expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 10.2% in 2025.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB193.9 million (US$27.7 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 33.5% in 2025.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB71.8 million (US$10.3 million) in 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 18.0%. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses and impairment of property and equipment, net. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues were 12.4% in 2025.
Income from operations was RMB11.2 million (US$1.6 million) in 2025, compared to an income from operations of RMB63.3 million in 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB22.7 million (US$3.2 million) in 2025.
Net income was RMB29.7 million (US$4.2 million) in 2025, compared to a net income of RMB83.7 million in 2024. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB41.1 million (US$5.9 million) in 2025.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation was RMB31.1 million (US$4.5 million) in 2025, compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation of RMB77.2 million in 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of property and equipment, net, was RMB42.6 million (US$6.1 million) in 2025.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2026, Tuniu expects to generate RMB125.7 million to RMB131.6 million of net revenues, which represents a 7% to 12% increase year-over-year compared with net revenues in the corresponding period in 2025. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Share Repurchase Update
In August 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its ordinary shares or American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares. As of February 28, 2026 the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 4.5 million ADSs for approximately US$3.8 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.
Shareholder Return Plan
In March 2026, the Company's Board of Director approved a three-year shareholder return plan, under which the Company may, during the three-year period from the date of approval, (i) declare and distribute cash dividends of no more than US$30 million and (ii) repurchase of its Class A Ordinary Shares and/or ADSs of no more than US$20 million. The shareholder return plan will run in addition to the Company's existing share repurchase program adopted in August 2025. Under the shareholder return plan, the Board of Directors reserves the discretion to determine the form, timing, and amount of the capital return measures based on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements and other relevant factors.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; Tuniu's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; government policies and regulations relating to Tuniu's structure, business and industry; the impact of health epidemics on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to income from operations, net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, net gain on disposals of subsidiaries and impairment of property and equipment, net. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Tuniu encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
465,004
207,228
29,633
Restricted cash
26,061
10,222
1,462
Short-term investments
432,823
853,704
122,078
Accounts receivable, net
43,313
66,834
9,557
Amounts due from related parties
752
1,293
185
Prepayments and other current assets
235,443
157,558
22,530
Total current assets
1,203,396
1,296,839
185,445
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
534,041
227,012
32,462
Property and equipment, net
32,849
18,860
2,697
Intangible assets, net
22,210
19,645
2,809
Land use right, net
88,467
-
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
9,266
6,873
983
Other non-current assets
19,208
30,754
4,398
Total non-current assets
706,041
303,144
43,349
Total assets
1,909,437
1,599,983
228,794
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
36
35
5
Accounts and notes payable
290,112
219,440
31,380
Amounts due to related parties
3,121
980
140
Salary and welfare payable
23,148
19,594
2,802
Taxes payable
5,060
4,077
583
Advances from customers
247,151
184,461
26,378
Operating lease liabilities, current
2,994
3,340
478
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
322,034
204,388
29,226
Total current liabilities
893,656
636,315
90,992
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,680
1,023
146
Deferred tax liabilities
5,151
4,534
648
Total non-current liabilities
6,831
5,557
794
Total liabilities
900,487
641,872
91,786
Equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
36
Less: Treasury stock
(329,668)
(380,260)
(54,376)
Additional paid-in capital
9,146,928
9,122,119
1,304,446
Accumulated other comprehensive income
313,460
307,446
43,964
Accumulated deficit
(8,050,378)
(8,019,253)
(1,146,739)
Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity
1,080,591
1,030,301
147,331
Noncontrolling interests
(71,641)
(72,190)
(10,323)
Total equity
1,008,950
958,111
137,008
Total liabilities and equity
1,909,437
1,599,983
228,794
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
75,440
179,018
102,090
14,599
Others
27,292
23,042
21,454
3,068
Net revenues
102,732
202,060
123,544
17,667
Cost of revenues
(32,935)
(92,455)
(53,503)
(7,651)
Gross profit
69,797
109,605
70,041
10,016
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(13,325)
(15,734)
(12,314)
(1,761)
Sales and marketing
(42,697)
(61,533)
(44,144)
(6,313)
General and administrative
(26,841)
(18,497)
(12,836)
(1,836)
Other operating income/(loss)
369
(2)
328
47
Total operating expenses
(82,494)
(95,766)
(68,966)
(9,863)
(Loss)/income from operations
(12,697)
13,839
1,075
153
Other (expenses)/income
Interest and investment (loss)/income, net
(5,609)
8,912
1,749
250
Interest expense
(612)
(576)
(312)
(45)
Foreign exchange losses, net
(6,102)
(858)
(644)
(92)
Other income/(loss), net
49
(480)
247
35
(Loss)/income before income tax expense
(24,971)
20,837
2,115
301
Income tax expense
(283)
(625)
(474)
(68)
Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates
188
(844)
(105)
(15)
Net (loss)/income
(25,066)
19,368
1,536
218
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(859)
(383)
(10)
(1)
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of
(24,207)
19,751
1,546
219
Net (loss)/income
(25,066)
19,368
1,536
218
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
8,568
(1,314)
(2,213)
(316)
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(16,498)
18,054
(677)
(98)
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.07)
0.06
0.00
-
Net (loss)/income per ADS - basic and diluted*
(0.21)
0.18
0.00
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
354,106,851
339,255,345
331,409,074
331,409,074
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
354,106,851
341,395,417
333,434,286
333,434,286
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
66
65
65
9
Research and product development
66
65
65
9
Sales and marketing
32
32
32
5
General and administrative
1,253
1,247
1,237
177
Total
1,417
1,409
1,399
200
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
407,462
493,481
70,567
Others
106,160
84,493
12,082
Net revenues
513,622
577,974
82,649
Cost of revenues
(155,590)
(242,992)
(34,747)
Gross profit
358,032
334,982
47,902
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(52,682)
(58,979)
(8,434)
Sales and marketing
(180,321)
(193,884)
(27,725)
General and administrative
(87,657)
(71,848)
(10,274)
Other operating income
25,888
964
138
Total operating expenses
(294,772)
(323,747)
(46,295)
Income from operations
63,260
11,235
1,607
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
19,866
25,769
3,685
Interest expense
(3,320)
(2,022)
(289)
Foreign exchange losses, net
(6,837)
(3,827)
(547)
Other income/(loss), net
10,081
(652)
(93)
Income before income tax expense
83,050
30,503
4,363
Income tax expense
(837)
(1,425)
(204)
Equity in income of affiliates
1,486
579
83
Net income
83,699
29,657
4,242
Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
6,525
(1,468)
(210)
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Tuniu
77,174
31,125
4,452
Net income
83,699
29,657
4,242
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
8,044
(6,013)
(860)
Comprehensive income
91,743
23,644
3,382
Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
0.21
0.09
0.01
Net income per ADS - basic and diluted*
0.63
0.27
0.03
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
361,482,355
340,747,065
340,747,065
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
363,718,947
342,960,072
342,960,072
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
261
260
37
Research and product development
261
260
37
Sales and marketing
126
127
18
General and administrative
8,758
4,958
709
Total
9,406
5,605
801
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of property and equipment, net
Result
Income from operations
1,075
1,399
591
-
3,065
Net income
1,536
1,399
591
-
3,526
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
1,546
1,399
591
-
3,536
Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of property and equipment, net
Result
Income from operations
13,839
1,409
591
-
15,839
Net income
19,368
1,409
591
-
21,368
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
19,751
1,409
591
-
21,751
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
of property and equipment, net
Result
(Loss)/income from operations
(12,697)
1,417
764
15,641
5,125
Net loss
(25,066)
1,417
764
15,641
(7,244)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(24,207)
1,417
764
15,641
(6,385)
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended December 31, 2025
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Net gain on
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
disposals of subsidiaries
of property and equipment, net
Result
Income from operations
11,235
5,605
2,536
-
3,316
22,692
Net income
29,657
5,605
2,536
-
3,316
41,114
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
31,125
5,605
2,536
-
3,316
42,582
Year Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP Result
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Net gain on
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Compensation
intangible assets
disposals of subsidiaries
of property and equipment, net
Result
Income from operations
63,260
9,406
3,184
(24,618)
15,641
66,873
Net income
83,699
9,406
3,184
(24,618)
15,641
87,312
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
77,174
9,406
3,184
(24,618)
15,641
80,787
