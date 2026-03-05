JD.com, Inc.: JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, and Annual Dividend

JD DOC 7.5 - 10.9 - JD Logistics 10.4 - 21.9 - 9.7 - 18.8 - New Businesses (31.0 )% 200.9 - (28.0 )% 157.3 - Operating margin: JD Retail 3.3 - 3.2 - 4.0 - 4.6 - JD Logistics 3.5 - 3.0 - 3.5 - 2.4 - New Businesses (18.9 )% (105.1 )% (15.0 )% (94.6 )%

* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail and New Businesses, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.

** Unallocated items include share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

The tables below set forth the revenue information:

For the three months ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 YoY%

Change RMB RMB US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Electronics and home appliances revenues 174,149 153,267 21,917 (12.0 )% General merchandise revenues 106,829 119,720 17,120 12.1 - Net product revenues 280,978 272,987 39,037 (2.8 )% Marketplace and marketing revenues 26,634 30,616 4,378 15.0 - Logistics and other service revenues 39,374 48,681 6,961 23.6 - Net service revenues 66,008 79,297 11,339 20.1 - Total net revenues 346,986 352,284 50,376 1.5 -

For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 YoY%

Change RMB RMB US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Electronics and home appliances revenues 564,982 605,131 86,533 7.1 - General merchandise revenues 363,025 418,671 59,869 15.3 - Net product revenues 928,007 1,023,802 146,402 10.3 - Marketplace and marketing revenues 90,111 107,131 15,320 18.9 - Logistics and other service revenues 140,701 178,152 25,475 26.6 - Net service revenues 230,812 285,283 40,795 23.6 - Total net revenues 1,158,819 1,309,085 187,197 13.0 -



Conference Call

JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 5, 2026, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 5, 2026) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10052883-dmzuj7.html

CONFERENCE ID: 10052883

A telephone replay will be available for one week until March 13, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Chinese Mainland: 400-120-9216 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Passcode: 10052883

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the JD.com's investor relations website at https://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments, gain on sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets, land use rights and asset acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method and convertible senior notes. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Sean Zhang

+86 (10) 8912-6804

IR@JD.com

Media Relations

+86 (10) 8911-6155

Press@JD.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com's acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com's investment portfolio; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com's filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 108,350 137,488 19,660 Restricted cash 7,366 12,137 1,736 Short-term investments 125,645 75,744 10,831 Accounts receivable, net (including consumer financing receivables of RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.7 billion as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively)1) 25,596 27,333 3,909 Advance to suppliers 7,619 5,856 837 Inventories, net 89,326 95,428 13,646 Prepayments and other current assets 15,951 17,898 2,559 Amount due from related parties 4,805 2,142 306 Assets held for sale 2,040 395 57 Total current assets 386,698 374,421 53,541 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 82,737 91,349 13,063 Construction in progress 6,164 6,503 930 Intangible assets, net 7,793 7,723 1,104 Land use rights, net 36,833 36,878 5,273 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,532 31,128 4,451 Goodwill 25,709 26,291 3,760 Investment in equity investees 56,850 51,978 7,433 Marketable securities and other investments 59,370 51,840 7,413 Deferred tax assets 2,459 5,237 749 Other non-current assets 9,089 11,853 1,695 Total non-current assets 311,536 320,780 45,871 Total assets 698,234 695,201 99,412

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debts 7,581 8,014 1,146 Accounts payable 192,860 188,379 26,938 Advance from customers 32,437 36,408 5,206 Deferred revenues 2,097 2,684 384 Taxes payable 9,487 7,008 1,002 Amount due to related parties 1,367 624 89 Unsecured senior notes - 3,511 502 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,985 50,045 7,157 Operating lease liabilities 7,606 9,399 1,344 Liabilities held for sale 101 - - Total current liabilities 299,521 306,072 43,768 Non-current liabilities Unsecured senior notes 24,770 20,798 2,974 Deferred tax liabilities 9,498 8,019 1,147 Long-term borrowings 31,705 41,675 5,959 Operating lease liabilities 18,106 23,708 3,390 Other non-current liabilities 1,337 1,146 164 Total non-current liabilities 85,416 95,346 13,634 Total liabilities 384,937 401,418 57,402 MEZZANINE EQUITY 484 - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders' equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 million shares authorized, 2,818 million shares issued and 2,742 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025) 239,347 225,040 32,180 Non-controlling interests 73,466 68,743 9,830 Total shareholders' equity 312,813 293,783 42,010 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 698,234 695,201 99,412 (1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for consumer financing receivables business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying consumer financing receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the Company periodically securitizes consumer financing receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related consumer financing receivables through sales type arrangements.

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Net product revenues 280,978 272,987 39,037 928,007 1,023,802 146,402 Net service revenues 66,008 79,297 11,339 230,812 285,283 40,795 Total net revenues 346,986 352,284 50,376 1,158,819 1,309,085 187,197 Cost of revenues (293,869 - (297,218 - (42,502 - (974,951 - (1,099,057 - (157,163 - Fulfillment (20,121 - (24,292 - (3,474 - (70,426 - (88,176 - (12,609 - Marketing (16,832 - (25,347 - (3,624 - (47,953 - (83,953 - (12,005 - Research and development (4,384 - (6,663 - (953 - (17,031 - (22,229 - (3,179 - General and administrative (2,455 - (3,310 - (473 - (8,888 - (11,980 - (1,713 - Impairment of goodwill (799 - (1,303 - (186 - (799 - (1,303 - (186 - Impairment of long-lived assets (1,562 - - - (1,562 - - - Gain on sale of development properties 1,527 - - 1,527 387 55 Income/(Loss) from operations2)(3 8,491 (5,849 - (836 - 38,736 2,774 397 Other income/(expenses) Share of results of equity investees 556 1,883 269 2,327 8,025 1,147 Interest expense (926 - (830 - (119 - (2,896 - (2,803 - (401 - Others, net4 3,493 3,445 493 13,371 17,327 2,478 Income/(Loss) before tax 11,614 (1,351 - (193 - 51,538 25,323 3,621 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (750 - 124 18 (6,878 - (2,181 - (312 - Net income/(loss) 10,864 (1,227 - (175 - 44,660 23,142 3,309 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders 1,010 1,486 213 3,301 3,511 502 Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 9,854 (2,713 - (388 - 41,359 19,631 2,807 Net income/(loss) per share: Basic 3.39 (0.97 - (0.14 - 13.83 6.89 0.99 Diluted 3.23 (1.04 - (0.15 - 13.43 6.45 0.92 Net income/(loss) per ADS: Basic 6.79 (1.93 - (0.28 - 27.67 13.79 1.97 Diluted 6.47 (2.07 - (0.29 - 26.86 12.90 1.84

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (2) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues (26 - (33 - (5 - (80 - (87 - (12 - Fulfillment (115 - (170 - (24 - (424 - (473 - (68 - Marketing (50 - (110 - (16 - (273 - (313 - (45 - Research and development (88 - (324 - (46 - (599 - (1,144 - (164 - General and administrative (517 - (507 - (73 - (1,623 - (2,709 - (387 - Total (796 - (1,144 - (164 - (2,999 - (4,726 - (676 - (3) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangements and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows: Fulfillment (72 - (49 - (7 - (288 - (197 - (28 - Marketing (229 - (189 - (27 - (903 - (886 - (126 - Research and development (53 - (36 - (5 - (205 - (144 - (21 - General and administrative - - - (64 - - - Total (354 - (274 - (39 - (1,460 - (1,227 - (175 - (4) "Others, net" consists of interest income; gains/(losses) related to long-term investments without significant influence, including fair value changes, acquisitions or disposals gains/(losses), and impairments; government incentives; foreign exchange gains/(losses); and other non-operating income/(losses).

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 11,294 1,084 155 47,827 27,032 3,866 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 3.89 0.39 0.06 16.00 9.49 1.36 Diluted 3.71 0.29 0.04 15.53 8.91 1.27 Non-GAAP net income per ADS: Basic 7.78 0.77 0.11 31.99 18.99 2.72 Diluted 7.42 0.57 0.08 31.07 17.82 2.55 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 2,903 2,811 2,990 2,847 Diluted 3,041 2,939 3,076 2,978

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow (In millions) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 24,891 20,879 2,985 58,095 18,991 2,716 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (12,483 - 17,532 2,507 (871 - 41,832 5,982 Net cash used in financing activities (2,784 - (15,005 - (2,146 - (21,004 - (26,728 - (3,822 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,136 884 127 98 (186 - (27 - Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,760 24,290 3,473 36,318 33,909 4,849 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale 104,956 125,335 17,923 79,451 115,716 16,547 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at beginning of period (2 - -* -* (53 - -* -* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 104,954 125,335 17,923 79,398 115,716 16,547 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale 115,716 149,625 21,396 115,716 149,625 21,396 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at end of period -* -* -* -* -* -* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 115,716 149,625 21,396 115,716 149,625 21,396 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,891 20,879 2,985 58,095 18,991 2,716 Add/(Less): Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow 1,243 1,215 174 (132 - 220 31 Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds (2,664 - (4,784 - (684 - (14,223 - (12,735 - (1,821 - Capital expenditures for development properties (875 - (2,029 - (290 - (7,286 - (4,098 - (586 - Other capital expenditures (1,789 - (2,755 - (394 - (6,937 - (8,637 - (1,235 - Free cash flow 23,470 17,310 2,475 43,740 6,476 926 *Absolute value is less than RMB1 million or US$1 million.

JD.com, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(In RMB billions, except turnover days data)

Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Cash flow and turnover days Operating cash flow - trailing twelve months ("TTM") 58.1 51.1 24.8 23.0 19.0 Free cash flow - TTM 43.7 37.6 10.1 12.6 6.5 Inventory turnover days5- TTM 31.5 32.8 34.1 35.8 37.8 Accounts payable turnover days6- TTM 58.6 57.6 59.0 58.0 60.0 Accounts receivable turnover days7- TTM 5.9 6.4 7.4 8.3 8.7

(5) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(6) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(7) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from consumer financing receivables.

JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentage data)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Income/(Loss) from operations 8,491 (5,849 - (836 - 38,736 2,774 397 Add: Share-based compensation 796 1,144 164 2,999 4,726 676 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 241 274 39 1,010 1,046 149 Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements 113 - - 450 181 26 Add: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 2,361 1,303 186 2,361 1,303 186 Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties (1,527 - - - (1,527 - (387 - (55 - Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 10,475 (3,128 - (447 - 44,029 9,643 1,379 Add: Depreciation and other amortization 2,054 2,305 329 7,894 8,701 1,244 Non-GAAP EBITDA 12,529 (823 - (118 - 51,923 18,344 2,623 Total net revenues 346,986 352,284 50,376 1,158,819 1,309,085 187,197 Non-GAAP operating margin 3.0 - (0.9 )% 3.8 - 0.7 - Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 3.6 - (0.2 )% 4.5 - 1.4 -

JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentage data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 9,854 (2,713 - (388 - 41,359 19,631 2,807 Add: Share-based compensation 649 1,060 152 2,429 4,366 624 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 116 220 31 458 791 113 Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments8 563 797 114 1,227 1,667 238 Add: Impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments 2,971 1,573 225 5,667 2,189 313 Reversal of: Gain from fair value change of long-term investments (611 - (263 - (38 - (1,083 - (640 - (91 - Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties (1,145 - - - (1,145 - (290 - (41 - (Reversal of)/Add: (Gain)/Loss on disposals/deemed disposals of investments (574 - 489 70 (853 - (708 - (101 - Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements 113 - - 450 181 26 Reversal of: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (642 - (79 - (11 - (682 - (155 - (22 - Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 11,294 1,084 155 47,827 27,032 3,866 Total net revenues 346,986 352,284 50,376 1,158,819 1,309,085 187,197 Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 3.3 - 0.3 - 4.1 - 2.1 - (8) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.



1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2025, which was RMB 6.9931 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

2 See the sections entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.

3 The "ADS" refers to the Company's American depositary share, with each ADS representing two Class A ordinary shares.

4 The number of ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was approximately 2,903 million shares.

5 JD Ecosystem is a closely integrated business network providing comprehensive service for customers and comprises the Company and certain affiliates who share the "JD" brand name, currently including Jingdong Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and Allianz Jingdong General Insurance Company Ltd.