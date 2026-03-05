Erasca, Inc.: Erasca and Tango Therapeutics Enter into Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ERAS-0015 and Vopimetostat

ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue, will be evaluated in combination with PRMT5 inhibitor vopimetostat

Tango will sponsor the clinical trial and Erasca will supply ERAS-0015 at no cost

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement (CTCSA) with Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNGX; "Tango") to evaluate Erasca's pan-RAS molecular glue, ERAS-0015, with Tango's PRMT5 inhibitor, vopimetostat (TNG462).

"We've disclosed encouraging early clinical activity for our potential best-in-class molecular glue, ERAS-0015, including first clinical responses in multiple patients with differing tumor types and RAS mutations at just 1/10th of the dose at which first clinical responses were observed with RMC-6236," said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca's chairman, CEO, and co-founder. "Combining ERAS-0015 with Tango's potentially first-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor represents a promising opportunity to redefine the standard of care in patients with MTAP-deleted RAS-mutant (MTAPdel RASm) cancers, where treatment options remain limited. We are excited to partner with Tango to evaluate this approach in these patients with high unmet needs."

This agreement will support a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating ERAS-0015 in combination with vopimetostat in patients with MTAPdel pancreatic or MTAPdel RASm non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Erasca will supply ERAS-0015 free of charge, and Tango will be the trial sponsor. Each company will retain commercial rights to their respective compound, and the agreement is mutually non-exclusive.

Nearly all MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancers and 30% of MTAP-deleted NSCLC tumors harbor co-occurring RAS mutations, creating a dependency that makes these cancer cells particularly susceptible to simultaneous RAS and PRMT5 inhibition. Combining a pan-RAS molecular glue with a PRMT5 inhibitor may provide a differentiated, dual-targeted approach designed to shut down the RAS signaling pathway and more strongly suppress PRMT5 in MTAP-deleted tumor cells, potentially leading to deeper and more durable responses and reducing the likelihood of resistance in these difficult-to-treat cancers.

About ERAS-0015

ERAS-0015 is an oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue designed to inhibit RAS signaling with a potential best-in-class profile. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-0015 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. Early dose escalation data in AURORAS-1 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, well-behaved, linear PK, and confirmed and unconfirmed responses in multiple patients across multiple tumor types with different RAS mutations, including confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses at doses as low as 8 mg once daily (QD). In preclinical studies versus RMC-6236, ERAS-0015 demonstrated approximately 8-21 times higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A (CypA), approximately 5 times greater potency in RAS inhibition, and greater in vivo antitumor activity evidenced by achieving comparable or greater tumor growth inhibition or regression at doses that are as low as approximately one-tenth to one-fifth of the dose of RMC-6236. ERAS-0015 is also designed to prevent resistance against mutant-selective inhibitors through inhibition of RAS wildtype variants. In addition, ERAS-0015 has demonstrated favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties in multiple animal species.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our ability to realize the benefits of the CTCSA described in this press release; our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including ERAS-0015, both as a monotherapy and in combination with vopimetostat, and the planned advancement of our development pipeline. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: preliminary results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data and as more patient data becomes available, including the risk that an unconfirmed partial response to treatment may not ultimately result in a confirmed partial response to treatment after follow-up evaluations; observations regarding the first dosage level at which a clinical response is detected are based on data generated within individual clinical trials, and comparisons of such clinical observations across different trials involve data from separate trials with distinct designs, patient populations, and methodologies, and therefore may not be directly comparable; any forward-looking statements regarding dose-response relationships reflect current expectations and/or assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially; our assumptions about the development potential of ERAS-0015 are based in large part on the preclinical data generated by the licensor and we may observe materially and adversely different results as we conduct our planned studies and trials; our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; results from preclinical studies not necessarily being predictive of future results; our assumptions around which programs may have a higher probability of success may not be accurate, and we may expend our limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate and/or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications with greater development or commercial potential; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readout, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; we may be unable to secure partnerships or other strategic collaborations for naporafenib on acceptable terms or at all; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, acquisitions, and collaborations, and any future licenses, acquisitions, or collaborations, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to fund operations; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.