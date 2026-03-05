KONE Oyj: Decisions taken by KONE Corporation's Annual General Meeting

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, March 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. EET

Decisions taken by KONE Corporation's Annual General Meeting

Matters relating to the Annual General Meeting

KONE Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on March 5, 2026. The meeting approved the financial statements and the Remuneration Report and discharged the Members of the Board and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period January 1-December 31, 2025.

The General Meeting approved dividends in line with the Board of Director's proposal of EUR 1.7975 for each of the class A shares and EUR 1.80 for each of the outstanding class B shares. The date of record for dividend distribution is March 9, 2026, and the dividend is paid on March 16, 2026.

The number of Members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as eight. Banmali Agrawala, Matti Alahuhta, Susan Duinhoven, Marika Fredriksson, Antti Herlin, Jussi Herlin and Timo Ihamuotila were re-elected as Members of the Board. Anna Herlin was elected as a new Member of the Board.

The General Meeting confirmed an annual compensation of EUR 220,000 for the Chairman of the Board, EUR 125,000 for the Vice Chairman and EUR 110,000 for Board Members. Of the annual compensation 40 percent will be paid in class B shares of KONE Corporation and the rest in cash. In addition, the General Meeting confirmed a separate annual compensation to the members of the board committees: Chairman of the Audit Committee: EUR 20,000 and members of the Audit Committee: EUR 10,000, and Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee: EUR 20,000 and members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee: EUR 10,000. The annual compensation of the members of the board committees is paid in cash. In addition, it was resolved that annual compensation is not paid to a Board Member who is employed by the company. Possible travel expenses are reimbursed according to the travel policy of the company.

Audit firm Ernst & Young Oy was re-elected as the auditor for the term 2026. Ernst & Young Oy was also elected as the company's sustainability reporting assurer for the term 2026. It was decided that the auditor and the sustainability reporting assurer are reimbursed as per their invoices approved by the company.

Other decisions by the General Meeting

The General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase KONE's own shares. Altogether no more than 52,930,000 shares may be repurchased, of which no more than 7,620,000 may be class A shares and 45,310,000 class B shares. The authorization is valid until the conclusion of the following annual general meeting, however, at the latest until 30 June 2027, and it revokes the authorization to decide on the repurchase of shares granted to the Board of Directors by previous Annual General Meeting.

Furthermore, the General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization shall not exceed 7,620,000 class A shares and 45,310,000 class B shares. The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on all the conditions of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as the transfer of treasury shares either for consideration or without consideration. The issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue), if there is a weighty financial reason for the company, such as using shares as consideration in potential corporate acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, financing investments, developing the company's capital structure, or implementing the company's incentive schemes, however so that the Board of Directors may issue up to a maximum of 4,531,000 class B shares as part of the company's incentive schemes, which corresponds to approximately 0.86 percent of all the shares in the company. The authorization is valid until the conclusion of the following annual general meeting, however, at the latest until 30 June 2027, and it revokes the authorization to decide on the issuance of shares granted to the Board of Directors by previous Annual General Meeting.

