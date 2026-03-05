

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has announced that Chile has become the first country in the Americas - and the second globally - to be officially verified as having eliminated leprosy disease.



Leprosy, also known as Hansen disease, is a chronic infectious disease which primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, upper respiratory tract mucosa, and eyes. It's curable and largely found in the most vulnerable communities in less developed countries.



In Chile, a major outbreak took place at the end of the 19th century on Easter Island. The spread to mainland Chile was contained, and by the late 1990s the last secondary cases were managed.



Though 47 cases were reported nationwide between 2012-2023, none were locally acquired and the WHO moved to assess if elimination had been achieved in 2025.



'This landmark public health achievement is a powerful testament to what leadership, science, and solidarity can accomplish,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'Chile's elimination of leprosy sends a clear message to the world: with sustained commitment, inclusive health services, integrated public health strategies, early detection and universal access to care, we can consign ancient diseases to history.'



As a neglected tropical disease, leprosy persists in over 120 countries, with more than 200 000 new cases annually worldwide, according to WHO data.



