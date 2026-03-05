

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The volatility in global markets continued as investors kept a close eye on the developments in the Middle East war while waiting for signs of de-escalation.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading above the flatline. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a positive note. South Korea's KOSPI rebounded close to 10 percent.



The dollar strengthened, lifting the dollar index higher. Bond yields hardened across regions as markets braced for a hawkish outlook from central banks amidst fears of fuel-led inflation.



Crude oil prices rallied for the fifth consecutive day. Gold rallied, albeit at a moderate level. Cryptocurrencies jumped.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,640.70, down 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,864.20, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 24,237.28, up 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,585.99, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 8,178.05, up 0.13% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,881.25, up 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 55,278.06, up 1.90% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,940.30, up 0.44% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,108.57, up 0.64% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,321.34, up 0.28% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,583.90, up 9.63%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1606, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3348, down 0.19% USD/JPY at 157.34, up 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.7045, down 0.42% USD/CAD at 1.3640, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 99.01, up 0.25%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.121%, up 0.93% Germany at 2.7939%, up 1.74% France at 3.413%, up 1.82% U.K. at 4.4890%, up 1.01% Japan at 2.149%, up 1.51%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $83.19, up 2.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $76.65, up 2.67%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,177.71, up 0.84%. Silver Futures (May) at $84.68, up 1.80%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $73,129.12, up 2.51% Ethereum at $2,147.80, up 3.70% BNB at $662.31, up 1.66% XRP at $1.44, up 2.52% Solana at $91.20, up 0.84%



