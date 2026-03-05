

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Snam (SRG.MI) reported fiscal 2025 net profit of 1.27 billion euros compared to 1.26 billion euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 2.97 billion euros, up 7.8%. Adjusted net profit was 1.42 billion euros, up 10.3%. Total revenues were 3.89 billion euros, up 8.9% compared to 2024, mainly driven by higher regulated revenues from the gas infrastructure business.



For 2026, the company expects: adjusted net profit to reach above 1.45 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA to reach around 3.1 billion euros.



'We are investing 14 billion euros by 2030 to create an increasingly integrated, secure and competitive Italian and European energy system. We are pragmatically addressing the challenges of the current global context, with energy demand expected to grow in the medium to long term and gas to continue to play a central role as a key balancing energy vector to preserve system reliability and adequacy, as described in our new, technology-based energy scenario', said Agostino Scornajenchi, CEO.



The Board decided to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting a final dividend of 0.1813 euro per share, payable on June 24, 2026.



