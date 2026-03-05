

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A war power resolution aimed at requiring President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval to order more military action in Iran has failed in the Senate.



With one cross vote each from both sides, the resolution was rejected by a 47-53 vote Wednesday.



Kentucky's GOP Senator Rand Paul voted for the resolution on limiting Trump's military powers in Iran, while Pennsylvania's Democratic Senator John Fetterman joined Republicans to vote against it.



The resolution, which would require the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the conflict unless Congress approves the operation, will now go to the House Of Representatives to vote on Thursday, reports say.



As per the U.S. constitution, only Congress has the power to officially declare a war.



The six-days-old Middle East War is expanding to new regions, with Azerbaijan alleging that it was attacked by two Iranian drones.



Iranian state television quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying that its naval fighters have attacked a U.S. oil tanker in the northern Gulf Thursday morning.



Explosions have been reported over Bahrain's capital Manama and Qatari capital Doha Thursday morning, in apparent Iranian attacks on U.S.-allied countries in the Gulf in retaliation for the US-Israeli military operation targeting Iran's regime, nuclear and ballistic missile program and armed forces.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that her government is planning to send air defense support to Gulf countries being targeted by Iranian air strikes.



'Like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, Italy intends to send assistance to Gulf countries, specifically in the field of defense and in particular air defense,' Meloni told radio station RTL 102.5.



