

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTOKY.PK) reported a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $470 million, or $0.1862 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $0.1551 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rentokil Initial reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.258 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $6.908 billion from $6.617 billion last year.



Rentokil Initial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $470 Mln. vs. $392 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.1862 vs. $0.1551 last year. -Revenue: $6.908 Bln vs. $6.617 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News