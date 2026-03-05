

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's GDP contracted more than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from the statistical office CSO showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after remaining stagnant in the third quarter, revised from a 0.3 percent decrease. In the flash estimate, the rate of contraction was 0.6 percent.



Moreover, this was the steepest decline since the second quarter of 2020.



The expenditure breakdown showed that gross domestic fixed capital formation declined 4.6 percent, and net foreign demand was not favorable as exports fell 3.4 percent amid a 1.3 percent fall in imports. Meanwhile, household consumption and public expenditure grew by 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter versus an 11.2 percent growth in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 3.7 percent.



