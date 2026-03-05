

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer prices increased for the second straight month in February, though at a weaker rate, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in January.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.4 percent from 3.0 percent. Clothing and footwear prices were 6.8 percent less expensive compared to last year. Data showed that deflation on transportation accelerated to 3.7 percent from 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.1 percent in February.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News