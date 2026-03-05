Enel Colombia has started transmitting power from its Atlántico solar project near Sabanalarga and Usiacurí, Colombia, featuring more than 403,000 panels and an investment of around $200?million.From pv magazine LatAm The Atlántico solar park, developed by Enel between the municipalities of Sabanalarga and Usiacurí in Colombia's Atlántico department, is now delivering power to the National Interconnected System (SIN), according to ISA Energía, the company that built the connection infrastructure. The facility has 180?MW (AC) of capacity and is expected to produce about 525?GWh annually from 403,920 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...