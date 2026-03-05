Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 12:08
10,100 Euro
+3,59 % +0,350
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,90010,00015:03
9,90010,00014:59
PR Newswire
05.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Annual Financial Report

Mondi Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

LSE share code: MNDI

5 March 2026

PUBLICATION OF INTEGRATED REPORT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONDI plc AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2025 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc (the "Company") have been published today and will shortly be posted to shareholders. The audited consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2025 do not contain any material changes from the results published in Mondi plc's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 19 February 2026.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

- Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2025

- Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

- Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2026 Annual General Meeting

Mondi's 2025 Sustainable Development report has also been published today. The report provides an overview of Mondi's performance and approach to sustainable development.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2025, the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc and Mondi's 2025 Sustainable Development report are available on the Mondi Group website at www.mondigroup.com.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc ("AGM") is due to be held at 10:30 (UK time) on 24 April 2026 at Mercedes-Benz World, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom.

Shareholders may also participate in the AGM by way of a webinar facility. While listening to the webinar does not of itself constitute attendance at the AGM, it will provide an opportunity for shareholders to hear events of the meeting. Please see the Notice of AGM and Mondi's website for details .

To be entitled to vote at the AGM, shareholders on the UK register must be registered in the register of members of the Company as at 18:30 (UK time) on 22 April 2026. Shareholders on the South African branch register must be registered on the branch register as at 18.00 (SA time) on 22 April 2026; the last date to trade for this purpose is 17 April 2026.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.