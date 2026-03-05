Mondi Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

LSE share code: MNDI

5 March 2026

PUBLICATION OF INTEGRATED REPORT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONDI plc AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2025 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc (the "Company") have been published today and will shortly be posted to shareholders. The audited consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2025 do not contain any material changes from the results published in Mondi plc's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 19 February 2026.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

- Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2025

- Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

- Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2026 Annual General Meeting

Mondi's 2025 Sustainable Development report has also been published today. The report provides an overview of Mondi's performance and approach to sustainable development.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2025, the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc and Mondi's 2025 Sustainable Development report are available on the Mondi Group website at www.mondigroup.com .

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc ("AGM") is due to be held at 10:30 (UK time) on 24 April 2026 at Mercedes-Benz World, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom.

Shareholders may also participate in the AGM by way of a webinar facility. While listening to the webinar does not of itself constitute attendance at the AGM, it will provide an opportunity for shareholders to hear events of the meeting. Please see the Notice of AGM and Mondi's website for details .

To be entitled to vote at the AGM, shareholders on the UK register must be registered in the register of members of the Company as at 18:30 (UK time) on 22 April 2026. Shareholders on the South African branch register must be registered on the branch register as at 18.00 (SA time) on 22 April 2026; the last date to trade for this purpose is 17 April 2026.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd