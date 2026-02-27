Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 09:10
10,100 Euro
-0,98 % -0,100
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10010,20016:32
10,10010,20016:32
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 16:18 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

27 February 2026

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)

We advise that directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc have acquired Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.22 each following the exercise of nil-cost options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP). Following exercise, some of the shares were sold, including to cover tax liabilities.

The exercise of the BSP nil-cost options for directors includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. The retained shares for one director were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.

Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

73,197

(2) Sale

GBP 8.798737

34,403

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 73,197

(2) 34,403

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 8.798737

e)

Date of transaction

2026-02-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Vivien McMenamin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corrugated Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

7,672

(2) Sale

ZAR 188.941803

7,672

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 7,672

(2) 7,672

(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 188.941803

e)

Date of transaction

2026-02-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

10,134

(2) Sale

GBP 8.798737

5,574

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 10,134

(2) 5,574

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 8.798737

e)

Date of transaction

2026-02-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan nil-cost option; and (2) subsequent sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Acquisition

Nil

43,339

(2) Sale

GBP 8.798737

20,370

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 43,339

(2) 20,370

(1) Nil

(2) GBP 8.798737

e)

Date of transaction

2026-02-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 22,969 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

22,969

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22,969

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-02-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Kate Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 22,969 Ordinary shares from her spouse for nil cost

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

22,969

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22,969

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-02-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.