Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

9 March 2026

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

We advise that on 6 March 2026, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.22 each GB00BMWC6P49 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £8.6068 36 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 36 £8.6068 e) Date of transaction 2026-03-06 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON