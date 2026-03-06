Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
6 March 2026
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH
On 6 March 2026, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and the Mondi plc Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
Date of transaction
6 March 2026
Class of share
Ordinary
Option price
Nil cost option
Vesting date
After the announcement of the final results for 2028, in early 2029
Additional Information
The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
Date of transaction
6 March 2026
Class of share
Ordinary
Option price
Nil cost option
Vesting date
Holding Period
After the announcement of the final results for 2028, in early 2029, subject to achievement of the performance conditions
For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting
Performance conditions
50% TSR, 25% ROCE and 25% cumulative EPS. TSR and EPS performance are measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2028. ROCE performance is measured for the final year of the performance period, the financial year ending 31 December 2028.
Additional Information
The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.
There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
27,468
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
284,575
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
17,436
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
165,676
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Marita Erler
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
6,058
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Marita Erler
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
35,308
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,021
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
31,514
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,514
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
85,892
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2026-03-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market