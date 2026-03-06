Anzeige
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
06.03.26 | 12:30
9,950 Euro
+0,51 % +0,050
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7509,85015:49
9,7509,85015:43
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

6 March 2026

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

On 6 March 2026, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and the Mondi plc Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction

6 March 2026

Class of share

Ordinary

Option price

Nil cost option

Vesting date

After the announcement of the final results for 2028, in early 2029

Additional Information

The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction

6 March 2026

Class of share

Ordinary

Option price

Nil cost option

Vesting date

Holding Period

After the announcement of the final results for 2028, in early 2029, subject to achievement of the performance conditions

For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting

Performance conditions

50% TSR, 25% ROCE and 25% cumulative EPS. TSR and EPS performance are measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2028. ROCE performance is measured for the final year of the performance period, the financial year ending 31 December 2028.

Additional Information

The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

27,468

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

27,468

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

284,575

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

284,575

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

17,436

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

17,436

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

165,676

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

165,676

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Marita Erler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

6,058

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,058

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Marita Erler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

35,308

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

35,308

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

5,021

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,021

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

31,514

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

31,514

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

14,514

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,514

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

85,892

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

85,892

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2026-03-06

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market


© 2026 PR Newswire
