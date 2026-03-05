In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) - up 27% at $3.31 The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) - up 22% at $30.75 Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) - up 16% at $8.64 Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) - up 16% at $5.74 Stem, Inc. (STEM) - up 15% at $11.76 Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) - up 11% at $14.48 Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) - up 10% at $208.49 TMD Energy Limited (TMDE) - up 9% at $2.48 EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (FTW) - up 8% at $11.95 Beeline Holdings, Inc. (BLNE) - up 7% at $3.01

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - down 24% at $6.65 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - down 19% at $5.63 Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 15% at $15.77 StubHub Holdings, Inc. (STUB) - down 14% at $8.67 Texxon Holding Limited (NPT) - down 11% at $13.20 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - down 7% at $8.45 Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) - down 6% at $9.20 Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) - down 6% at $8.02 Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 6% at $4.29 Radware Ltd. (RDWR) - down 5% at $23.09

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.