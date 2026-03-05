BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) - up 27% at $3.31
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) - up 22% at $30.75
- Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) - up 16% at $8.64
- Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) - up 16% at $5.74
- Stem, Inc. (STEM) - up 15% at $11.76
- Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) - up 11% at $14.48
- Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) - up 10% at $208.49
- TMD Energy Limited (TMDE) - up 9% at $2.48
- EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (FTW) - up 8% at $11.95
- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (BLNE) - up 7% at $3.01
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - down 24% at $6.65
- VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - down 19% at $5.63
- Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 15% at $15.77
- StubHub Holdings, Inc. (STUB) - down 14% at $8.67
- Texxon Holding Limited (NPT) - down 11% at $13.20
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - down 7% at $8.45
- Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) - down 6% at $9.20
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) - down 6% at $8.02
- Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 6% at $4.29
- Radware Ltd. (RDWR) - down 5% at $23.09
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News