

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corporation (MCK), a healthcare services provider, Thursday announced that it has named Kenny Cheung as its new Chief financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective May 29.



He will be succeeding Britt Vitalone who has elected to retire after 20 years with the company.



Cheung joins the healthcare firm from Sysco, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In pre-market activity, MCK shares were trading at $964.99, down 1.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.



